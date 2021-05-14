Eye on Arizona: ‘Serious issues’ arise from Maricopa audit, state senator says

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2021

The president of the Arizona Senate called on the Maricopa Board of Supervisors to account for “serious issues” that have arisen during the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots.

In a four-page letter, state Sen. Karen Fann informed board Chairman Jack Sellers that attorneys for the county have refused to hand over Internet routers which were used during the general election for inspection.

The county has claimed that the routers are used for multiple public departments outside of election management, and that allowing auditors access to the hardware could endanger the security of classified material.

Fann proposed that contractors hired by the Senate’s audit team “review virtual images of the relevant routers in Maricopa County facilities and in the presence of representatives of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.”

Fann also called attention to what she said were “apparent omissions, inconsistencies, and anomalies relating to Maricopa County’s handling, organization, and storage of ballots” revealed by the audit thus far, including a lack of chain-of-custody documentation as well as “a significant number of instances in which there is a disparity between the actual number of ballots contained in a batch and the total denoted on the pink report slip accompanying the batch.”

The senator also warned of what appears to be the deletion of an entire database from a county election machine. Data from the machine “suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed” from it.

Fann requested the Board of Supervisors answer the questions at a public hearing on May 18.

Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Fann’s letter was “devastating.”

“The Fake News and Lamestream Media is doing everything they can not to cover this major story. They just refuse to talk or report about it. They don’t want the United States or World to see what is going on with our corrupt, third world election.”

In an interview with Gateway Pundit after Fann’s letter, audit director Ken Bennett said:

“Well we still don’t have the chain of custody documents that the county must have kept between when the ballots were put in the warehouse after the November election to when they were delivered to us on April 22nd. We know that one of the county officials tweeted out a photo of some of the ballot pallets being loaded into the back of a truck as though they were ready to deliver them to the Senate. And so we would like to see if their chain of custody documents between November and April include movement of the ballots like that. We have complete chain of custody from the day that they brought the ballots to us, while we’ve been holding the ballots. But we’re still looking for the chain of custody documentation between the election and April.

“The other thing that I think was in President Fann’s letter was that as we open a lot of the boxes, we have kind of a subtotal sheet that says ‘below this is 200 ballots that were part of a batch that Maricopa County counted’ but a lot of times we’re finding a variance. Usually, it’s small, 2 or 3 ballots, but I heard one was 35. One was 165 ballots were present when the cover sheet said that there should have been 200. Even a 2 or 3 ballots per 200 batch is significant because the election Arizona was decided by 2 out of 800! So even if you have a 1 or 2 variance in a batch of 200 ballots, that’s a significant variance in a race that was as close as 2 out of 800.”

Joe Biden reportedly won Arizona by 10,500 votes.

