America’s disturbing political shift . . . in Europe’s Islamic direction

By Sol W. Sanders

Unfortunately the election of Muslim representatives to the Congress has taken the kind of turn that can only make the majority — Christians and Jews — even more nervous.

The argument has been, of course, that Muslims are only another brand of the Abrahamic religions and therefore part of the greater secular and non-secular world community.

But the truth is that Islam has never shed its political ambitious, as Christianity and even Jewry [despite Zionism] has had to do. Most of Islam’s disciples and advocates, in both the East where it is a majority or the West, see its claims for political hegemony as religious tenets.

A noteworthy result of the Nov. 6 midterm elections was that the U.S. House of Representatives went from two Muslim members — Indiana’s André Carson and Minnesota’s Keith Ellison, who was elected his state’s attorney general on the same day — to three Muslims. Almost without exception, the mainstream media cheered these candidates’ victories, not for their skills, experience or political views, but because they represented “diversity.”

But the same media were willing to look the other way when it came to some of their unpleasant characteristics. Rashida Tlaib, the soon-to-be-installed member from Michigan, is an outspoken anti-Semite. (Her views also take the form of a fanatical supporter of Arab nationalism; she wrapped herself at her victory party in a Palestinian flag).

Ilhan Omar, future Gentlewoman from Minnesota, has made anti-Semitic statements. She has also committed perjury and married her brother, likely part of an immigration and student-loan scam. Nevertheless, Democrats plan to lift a 181-year-old ban on head coverings in Congress to permit her to wear a hijab [a head covering worn in public by some Muslim and other Middle Eastern women]. And with few other credentials she is already hailed as a “star”, elected to a leadership role in the House progressive caucus.

Ellison, elected in Minnesota despite his chummy relations with the notorious anti-Semite, Louis Farrakhan, and some highly plausible accusations of domestic abuse, is, so far, the country’s only Muslim state AG.

The question is whether the U.S. is moving along the same lines as some of its North Atlantic allies.

Canada, for example, has a Somali-born Muslim Minister of Immigration named Ahmed Hussen, last seen pushing a sinister UN migration pact and refusing to answer queries from Rebel Media, Canada’s online alternative news organization. Canada’s mainstream media apparently were too polite to ask Hussen uncomfortable questions about the UN deal.

In Germany, whose Minister of Immigration Aydan Özoğuz is the sister of two Hizbullah enthusiasts named Yavuz and Gürhan Özoğuz, reportedly with “close ties to the Iranian government” and to various Holocaust deniers, runs a “virulently anti-Israeli, anti-American and anti-democratic” website called “Muslim-Markt.” Aydan told an interviewer: “They [Muslim fanatics] are my brothers. I don’t deny my family. I think apart from my brothers on political issues.”

It’s a reminder of Hillary Clinton’s sidekick, Huma Abedin, who got a pass from the media even though her father ran a top Muslim Brotherhood organization and her mother edited a Sharia law journal (for which Huma once worked) and who sat on an Islamic council chaired by the hate preacher Yusuf al-Qaradawi.

In 2015, voters in the traditionally Polish-American city of Hamtramck, Michigan, elected the nation’s first Muslim-majority city council — leading a local Muslim leader to shout at an Election Night victory party: “Today we show the Polish, and everybody else.”

No major U.S. city has a Muslim mayor yet, but it may be only a matter of time. Rotterdam has one: Morocco-born Ahmed Aboutaleb, who’s been in office since 2009 and who identifies as a devout yet Westernized Muslim. A dual citizen of the Netherlands and Morocco, Aboutaleb described his own mayoral work as “jihad in its most perfect form. But a couple of months ago he agreed to a plan that would cut off the flow of asylum seekers from North Africa into Rotterdam, which is already one of the most heavily Muslim — and crime-ridden — cities in Europe.

Sol W. Sanders, (solsanders@twc.com), is a contributing editor for WorldTribune.com and Geostrategy-Direct.com.

