Ex-CIA chief Brennan wants Mao-like public humiliation sessions for Trump supporters

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 10, 2021

John Brennan was once director of the CIA. He now seems to be gunning for chief of the new Red Guards.

During the Cultural Revolution in communist China, Mao Zedong’s Red Guards rounded up citizens accused by their neighbors of counter-revolutionary crimes and forced them to endure public humiliation.

In what were known as “struggle sessions,” the citizens would be forced to wear signs with their crimes hung around their necks. Before a jeering crowd, they would be forced to confess to their bourgeoisie crimes. If not, they would be beaten, sometimes to death.

Brennan, who admits to having voted for Gus Hall, the communist party candidate for U.S. president in 1976, wants supporters of President Donald Trump to be forced to publicly denounce the president before they can be “redeemed.”

In language that could have come straight from Mao’s mouth in the 1960s and 70s, Brennan tweeted: “Anyone now seeking national redemption by claiming to no longer support Trump must acknowledge how wrong it was to ignore & enable his corrupt, dishonest, & divisive agenda.”

Brennan added: “Total denunciation of a despot’s legacy is necessary to eradicate any remaining malignancy.”

The ex-CIA chief’s new communist manifesto continued with this tweet: “Every politician, government official, journalist, & talk show host who has ignored & enabled Trump’s lies & corruption bears responsibility for the damage he has wrought. Spare us the excuses. You failed the test of citizenship. It is now up to you to try to redeem yourselves.”

While some speculated about a malignancy in Brennan’s brain, others noted that the ex-CIA chief is likely terrified at what Trump has on him and his role in the Russia hoax.

Mary Fanning and Alan Jones detailed Brennan’s prime role in the attempted coup to remove Trump in the book “The Hammer is the Key to the Coup“. The authors call it the “Political Crime of the Century” and detail how Barack Obama, Brennan, James Clapper, and the CIA spied on Trump and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

