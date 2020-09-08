Book: Mega tech’s ‘hate speech algorithms’ aim to ‘steal’ election, suppress popular posts

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2020

A new book exposes the plan by major tech companies to undermine the Trump movement and “steal” the 2020 election.

Allum Bokhari, Breitbart News technology reporter and author of “#DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase The Trump Movement and Steal The Election“, said the book will “shake the foundations of Silicon Valley.”

“The things I’ve heard from my sources inside Silicon Valley is quite terrifying,” Bokhari said in a recent interview on the Liz Callaway show on TALK 94.5 FM WTKN.

“Increasingly, with these hate speech algorithms, everything you post on social media will be scanned by an AI algorithm, sometimes before you even post it, and that’ll determine whether it appears at the top of people’s feeds or gets buried,” Bokhari said.

Bokhari’s book, which features interviews with insiders from Google, Facebook, and other companies, also notes how conservative viewpoints are suppressed by the tech giants.

“A lot of conservative content is way more popular than left-wing content. It does very well unless there’s some artificial manipulation,” said Bokhari.

Callaway and Bokhari also recapped the Google Tape, a 1-hour recording of the tech giant’s top executives.

“They were completely stunned by it. You can go and watch the video… Sergey Brin said the decision of the American voters ‘offended him,’ he compared Trump voters to ‘extremists’… He was talking about Trump voters in the same way that he might have talked about ISIS,” Bokhari said.

“I’m sure many other people inside many other companies were dismayed at the election result, but these people control the most powerful company in the world,” he added. “What’s scary is, there’s no law and no regulation stopping these people from interfering in the election.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media