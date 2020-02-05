‘Every human life is a sacred gift from God’: President calls for ban on late term abortion

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2020

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reiterated his call for a ban on late-term abortion.

“As we pray for all who are sick, we know that America is constantly achieving new medical breakthroughs. In 2017, doctors at St. Luke’s hospital in Kansas City delivered one of the earliest premature babies ever to survive,” the president said, referencing two of his special guests in attendance.

“Born at just 21 weeks and six days and weighing less than a pound, Ellie Schneider was a born fighter. Through the skill of her doctors and the prayers of her parents, little Ellie kept on winning the battle of life. Today Ellie is a strong, healthy two-year-old girl, sitting with her amazing mother Robin in the gallery. Ellie and Robin, we are glad to have you with us tonight.”

“Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life, and thanks to modern medical wonders, 50 percent of very premature babies delivered at the hospital where Ellie was born now survive,” Trump continued. “Our goal should be to ensure that every baby has the best chance to thrive and grow just like Ellie. That is why I’m asking Congress to provide an additional $50 million to fund neonatal research for America’s youngest patients.”

“That is why I’m also calling upon members of Congress here tonight to pass legislation finally banning the late-term abortion of babies,” Trump declared. “Whether we are Republican, Democrat or independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God.”

Last month, Trump became the first sitting president to address the March for Life in person, telling hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers he was “proud to stand with you” to “protect the right of every child, born and unborn, to fulfill their God-given potential.”

Life Site News noted that, as president, Trump “has reinstated and expanded the ban on foreign aid to abortion-involved groups (including International Planned Parenthood Federation), banned groups that commit or refer abortions from Title X family planning funds, overturned Obama-era regulations that barred states from defunding Planned Parenthood, and issued rules protecting Americans from being forced to subsidize abortion in government-mandated health insurance plans.”

