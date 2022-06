by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2022

After being assured by health officials that the Covid vaccines were entirely safe for children, Ernest Ramirez let his son get the jab. Five days later – his healthy teenage son died from an enlarged heart.

Ramirez detailed his heartbreaking ordeal to the Broken Truth podcast, hosted by John Davidson and Clinton Ohlers.

