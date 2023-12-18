Eric Montross, UNC, NBA player and ‘vaccine ambassador’ dies at age 52

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 18, 2023

Eric Montross, who played on the 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels basketball national championship team and played eight seasons in the NBA, died Sunday after a battle with cancer, his family announced.

He was 52.

Montross, who was co-founder and co-chairman of Vaccine Ambassadors, which pushed the Covid jab in North Carolina, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in March of this year.

Montross is survived by his wife and three children.

The 7-foot Montross was the starting center for the national championship team in ’93, when he earned first-team All-ACC honors.

He played for several NBA teams and averaged 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 465 career games. Montross missed the entire 2002-03 season with a foot injury that forced him to retire.

