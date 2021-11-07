Emissions report: Joe Biden’s flatulence at climate summit ‘impossible to ignore’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2021

Joe Biden went to Scotland last week to tell the world to wake up to the climate emergency. He promptly fell asleep during the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Piers Morgan was quick to comment on Biden’s tiredness as he tweeted: “Jeez… not the best look when you’re trying to tell the word to wake up.”

Biden certainly woke up Camilla, the United Kingdom’s Duchess of Cornwall, but not with his words.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said Biden’s fart was “long and loud and impossible to ignore,” and “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail noted that “Biden has urged world leaders to cut methane gas emissions by 30 percent by the end of the decade. Cows and other livestock contribute substantially to global methane levels.”

As to whether human farts contribute to global warming, Internet sources say a typical fart is composed of about 59 percent nitrogen, 21 percent hydrogen, 9 percent carbon dioxide, 7 percent methane and 4 percent oxygen. Only about one percent of a fart contains hydrogen sulfide gas and mercaptans, which contain sulfur, and the sulfur is what makes farts stink.

Days earlier, Amy Tarkanian, former Nevada Republican Party Chairwoman said rumor around Rome was that Biden, in a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, had a bit of an “bathroom accident”. Although these were unconfirmed rumors, Twitter users ensured that “Poopy Pants Biden” was trending at number 1 in the U.S.

Two week ago, Biden was seen on video coughing into his hand on stage after a speech before heading, unmasked, into the audience and touching various people.

JUST IN – Biden produced a “little natural gas” of his own at the #COP26 summit, it was audible enough to make the Duchess of Cornwall blush.https://t.co/406hPoR1uE — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 6, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief