Embalmer reports ‘never before seen’ rubbery clots filling arteries of deceased

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2022

A board-certified funeral director and embalmer claims that he is seeing arteries and veins filled with unnatural blood clot combinations with strange fibrous materials that are completely filling the vascular system.

Richard Hirschman said many of the deceased who had what he described as the rubbery clots reportedly died of heart attacks and strokes.

In a Rumble video, Hirschman told Dr. Jane Ruby that, in recent months, he has gone from seeing 50 percent of his embalmed cases with these types of blockages rise to almost 80 percent.

Hirschman told Dr. Ruby what he is seeing is “unlike anything” he had ever seen before in his over 20 years of experience in the embalming industry.

“If this is caused by the vaccine, and my gut is telling me it is, I can’t prove that, but if this is caused by the vaccine, imagine the amount of people that will be dying in the future because people cannot live with this kind of substance floating around in their vessels,” Hirschman said.

Hirschman said it was “amazing” how many people are dying with heart attacks and strokes lately, adding: “If one of these small fibrous tissues gets up into the brain, you’re going to have a stroke. If it gets into your heart, it’s going to lead you to a heart attack.”

This month alone, Hirschman said that, of the 35 people that he had personally embalmed, 20-24 had the clots.

“Needless to say, this should be investigated immediately, if not for the respect of the deceased, then to at least rule out if these long, fibrous blood clots are indeed a physiological result of the Covid-19 vaccines,” Hirschman said.

Dr. Ruby is a medical professional with expertise in pharmaceutical drug development and over 20 years of experience in regulatory processes for FDA drug approval.

