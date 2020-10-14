Oops: Email shows Hunter Biden introduced Burisma executive to then-VP Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, October 14, 2020

Emails obtained by the New York Post show that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that his son Hunter Biden was working for.

The meeting occurred less than a year before Joe Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, the Post said in an Oct. 14 report revealing the emails.

The emails call into question Joe Biden’s claim that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

The Post’s report notes that the meeting between Joe Biden and the Burisma executive is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

The emails were from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a computer repair store last April in Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware. The person who brought the laptop into the store never paid for service and never retrieved the device.

Federal law enforcement officials reportedly seized the laptop in December after the store owner alerted them to it, but not before the store owner made a copy of the hard drive which he gave to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer. Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Donald Trump, told the Post about the existence of the hard drive in late September and Giuliani provided the newspaper with a copy of it on Oct. 11.

Less than eight months after the email which thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his father, the then-vice president admittedly pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kyiv.

“I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden infamously bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018. “Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

The Post said that other material extracted from the laptop “includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.”

The Post noted in a separate report that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is investigating the cache of documents about Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings exposed Wednesday by The Post.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media