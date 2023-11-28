Elon Musk slams indoctrination of children to ‘engage in murder’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2023

After visiting Israel in the wake of the Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians and Israel’s offensive into Gaza, Elon Musk said:

“It was jarring to see the scene of the massacre or one of the scenes of the massacres, as well as to see the short film afterward that showed more of innocent people getting killed. It was troubling in that movie, especially to see the joy experienced by the people that were killing innocent civilians, including kids and babies, and defenseless people, essentially. It’s one thing if civilians die accidentally, but it’s another thing to revel in the joy of killing civilians. Frankly, that’s evil.

“The rebuttal is often made that, well, Israel has killed civilians also in Gaza, but there is an important difference here, which is that Israel tries to avoid killing civilians, doing everything it can to avoid killing civilians, and there’s not sort of joy expressed.

“I mean, it was troubling to see massive protests in almost every major city in favor of Hamas. Well, they generally characterize it as sort of a free Palestine movement. And I think one can generally agree that we want a good future for Palestinians and we want to. The challenge is really, how do you get rid of the ones who are hell-bent on murdering Jewish people while minimizing civilian casualties and then ultimately stopping the sort of propaganda that is convincing people to engage in murder?

“At the end of the day, that’s really essential: to figure out, okay, how are they being trained to have these beliefs, to believe that murdering and having joy at the death of civilians is a good thing. And to stop that training, it’s important to pair firmness in taking out the terrorists, those who wish or intend on murder, and then, at the same time, to help those who remain, which is also what happened in Germany and Japan.

“It’s interesting because this is quite a rare thing in history. Usually, the victor pillages the loser. And if you look at it, after World War I, the Treaty of Versailles was a big mistake, and it created immense bitterness in Germany, and it’s part of what led to World War II. And then World War II, people realized, listen, we actually need to rebuild the economies instead of punishing. You had the rebuilding of Japan, rebuilding of Germany, and much of Europe, and then we’ve had peace and prosperity for a long time.

“Those who are intended to murder must be neutralized; then the propaganda must stop.”

Meanwhile, Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, slammed the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas while exposing in a speech at the United Nations on Monday the “savage” indoctrination by Hamas of Palestinian children which he personally experienced.

