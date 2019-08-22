Electoral College [which elected Obama twice] is a racist ‘scam,’ AOC says

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2019

The de facto leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, insists that the Electoral College is a racist “scam.”

The socialist New York Democrat made the argument on Aug. 19 in an Instagram story that shows her driving along a deserted highway and saying, “many votes here, as you can see.”

“Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a ‘one person, one vote’ system where all our votes are counted equally,” AOC says.

During an Aug. 21 night appearance on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News’s Dana Perino took issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s position, stating that “nobody said” the Electoral College was racist “until recently,” particularly given that “Barack Obama won the Electoral College twice.”

“No, it’s not racist,” Perino said.

“The Electoral College is not going to change in our lifetime,” said Perino, who noted later that “Abraham Lincoln only won the presidency because he won the Electoral College.”

Ocasio-Cortez in the Instagram post goes on to push back against the argument that eliminating the Electoral College would allow California and New York to choose all future presidents.

“Could you image if we had this kind of democracy-altering ‘fairness’ provision for literally any other group?” she asks. “If we weighed, for example, black and indigenous voters more because of unfairness?”

Perino insisted Electoral College critics only “want the cities” to decide national officeholders.

“Majority rule is not what we are set up to have,” Perino said. “We are a republic. We have states’ rights.”

Several states which Hillary Clinton won in the Electoral College in 2016 have entered a National Popular Vote interstate compact that calls for members to allocate their Electoral College vote to the candidate that wins the national popular vote.

The compact was dealt a huge blow on Aug. 20 when a federal appeals court ruled that three Colorado were unconstitutionally forced to cast their Electoral College votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Colorado is one of the states signed on to the National Popular Vote compact.

The 2-1 opinion from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a victory for so-called “faithless electors,” those who cast an Electoral College vote for a presidential candidate that is not the candidate chosen by a majority of voters in their state.

“Unlike the president’s right to remove subordinate officers under his executive power and duty to take care that the laws and Constitution are faithfully executed, the states have no authority over the electors’ performance of their federal function to select the president and vice president of the United States,” wrote Judge Carolyn McHugh.

Clinton won the 2016 popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. She won California by over 4 million votes.

“Facts are facts America,” Ocasio-Cortez concludes. “The Electoral College has to go.”

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg have signaled their support of eliminating the Electoral College.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said earlier this year that the push to eliminate the Electoral College was “driven by the idea [that] Democrats want rural America to go away politically.”

