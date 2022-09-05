Election theft and the U.S. Census Bureau: The 10-year oopsie

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2022

Following the disgraceful undercounting in Red states and overcounting in Blue states in the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau’s new motto might as well be: “We can’t make it easier for Democrats to cheat, but we can make it harder for Republicans to win.”

As WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 22, the Census Bureau admitted it overcounted the population in Democrat-dominated states Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Rhode Island. The bureau said it undercounted the population in Republican-dominated Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

Florida was cheated out of two congressional seats.

“If a politician from Florida decides to run for president in 2024, his (or her) home state will be short two votes in the Electoral College, and when the new session of the U.S. House of Representatives convenes in January 2023, Florida will be missing two congressional seats to which it is entitled,” Hans A. von Spakovsky, senior legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a former Department of Justice lawyer and FEC commissioner, noted in a Sept. 3 analysis.

The Census Bureau admitted it undercounted the Sunshine State’s population by 750,000.

To put that in perspective, the 2010 Census showed a statistically insignificant error rate of just 0.01%. That means the Census Bureau only missed counting 36,000 Americans — in the entire country.

And when you get the shaft from the Census Bureau, you get it for 10 years.

Larry Ward, president of Political Media, Inc. (PMI), noted in a Facebook post: “More election theft. A direct result of the deep state Census Bureau delaying delivering Census results until Biden’s illegitimate inauguration. 10 years of bullshit til it is repaired.”

Texas was also robbed of another congressional seat by the Census Bureau’s undercounting operatives.

Meanwhile, Minnesota and Rhode Island got to keep congressional seats they don’t deserve.

Minnesota would have lost a congressional seat if it had 26 fewer residents. The Census Bureau just happened to find and count 216,971 residents of Minnesota who aren’t residents of Minnesota.

Rhode Island would have lost a congressional seat if the Census Bureau had counted 19,000 fewer residents. The Democrat bastion was overcounted by more than 55,000 individuals.

See how that works?

“There is no remedy in the federal statutes governing the census and apportionment to correct this problem. The scope of this problem was unusually high, and the Census Bureau has not offered any explanation as to how this happened,” von Spakovsky wrote.

In 2010, the Census Bureau rightly celebrated a near-perfect count. The Census Bureau is “proud” of its 2020 count, as well.

Census Bureau Director Robert L. Santos: “I continue to be proud of the efforts of our career staff and appreciative of our community partners. Their collective talent, tenacity, and dedication to our mission enabled us to achieve a much better count than many thought was possible.”

So, is the director of the Census Bureau admitting that its mission is to thoroughly screw over Republicans?

Seems so.

“These results give us valuable insight as we plan operations and allocate resources for the 2030 Census,” Santos said of the 2020 “count.”

