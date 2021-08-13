‘Election Cartel’: Prof. Clements sums it up at Lindell Symposium

by WorldTribune Staff, August 13, 2021

During the final day of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, former prosecutor David Clements discussed the overwhelming amount of evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, saying he’s never had a case with so much clear evidence in his career.

In his presentation, Clements, a professor at New Mexico State University, illustrates how he said the 2020 election was stolen and covered up by a criminal “vote trafficking cartel.”

