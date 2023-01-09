El Paso sweeps homeless migrants off streets as Biden comes to town

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2023

In December, El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,800 migrants every day. Overcrowded shelters were not able to handle the volume and thousands were released into the city’s streets where they set up homeless encampments.

El Paso also happens to be where Joe Biden’s handlers decided to send him on Sunday for his first ever trip to the border.

By the time Biden arrived, the Border Patrol had completed what it had started a week prior, cleaning the El Paso streets of homeless migrants so the man largely responsible for creating the crisis would not have to see it in person.

“The roundup appears to be an attempt to set up a Potemkin Village that paints a much different picture of the El Paso humanitarian crisis of just two weeks ago,” Bob Price wrote for Breitbart.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted on Sunday: “President Biden’s border visit today is to a sanitized version of El Paso. He has no plans to enforce federal immigration laws. Biden’s plan will only entice MORE illegal crossings. Texas will continue our historic border mission to protect our state.”

Abbott also hand-delivered a letter to Biden upon his arrival in El Paso, calling on him to “do your job.”

“This chaos is the direct result of your failure to enforce the immigration laws that Congress enacted,” reads the letter. “Your open-border policies have emboldened the cartels, who grow wealthy by trafficking deadly fentanyl and even human beings. Texans are paying an especially high price for your failure, sometimes with their very lives, as local leaders from your own party will tell you if given the chance. On behalf of all Americans, I implore you: Secure our border by enforcing Congress’s immigration laws.”

Photos from the Daily Mail tweeted by Mark Levin show the before and after scenes after the roundup of migrants in El Paso.

El Paso Matters detailed the sanitizing of the city’s streets ahead of Biden’s visit: “The sounds of crowds of people talking, crying, laughing and praying around the streets of Downtown El Paso were silenced overnight Wednesday as U.S. Border Patrol agents swept up large crowds of migrants near the Greyhound bus terminal.

“By Thursday morning, all that remained were sidewalks lined with piles of blankets, clothes and toys – which were thrown away by city crews who quickly swept and cleaned up the area,” the report continued. One woman told the local news about the fear she saw in people’s eyes as police arrested the homeless migrants camped out on the streets.

