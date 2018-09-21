Early cast members scorn Saturday Night Live: ‘Worst’ comedy in the world

by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2018

Original Saturday Night Live cast member Chevy Chase does not appear to be a fan of the SNL of 2018.

“First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down Lorne (Michaels) or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f–king believe it,” Chase told The Washington Post.

Saturday Night Live currently consistently mocks President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

Another former SNL cast member, Rob Schneider, said the show’s left-leaning politics make it “less interesting.”

“The fun of ‘Saturday Night Live’ was always you never knew which way they leaned politically,” he told the New York Daily News. “You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going.”

Schneider also found Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Trump off-putting. He compared Baldwin unfavorably with Dana Carvey’s imitations of President George H.W. Bush.

“Carvey played it respectfully,” Schneider said. “To me, the genius of Dana Carvey was Dana always had empathy for the people he played, and Alec Baldwin has nothing but a fuming, seething anger toward the person he plays.”

Schneider said Baldwin is “hard to watch. Alec Baldwin is a brilliant actor… he’s not a comedian.” He added: “I don’t find his impression to be comical. Because, like I said, I know the way his politics lean and it spoils any surprise. There’s no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he’s playing.”

Schneider claims to be politically independent and feels today’s partisan politics is particularly ugly. “Literally, if you don’t go the party line – you’re out. There’s a real ugliness to it.”

Saturday Night Live, meanwhile, has managed to maintain steady ratings, which appears to mean nothing to Chase.

“That means a whole generation of s–theads laughs at the worst f—–g humor in the world,” he said. “You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse s–t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

The 73-year-old Chase, who was one of the show’s original stars when it premiered in 1975, told the Post that he asked Michaels six years ago if he could return as host once again – and Michaels said no, citing his age.

“I didn’t get it. ‘You’re too old’? We’d had many people older than me hosting,” Chase said. “What did he mean? I’ve never understood what he meant. Because I’d be very good, and it would be fun for an audience to see me doing that .… It’s like denying that I was the guy who made this show really go that first year. It’s like taking all that away from me.”

Remember, he’s Chevy Chase – and you’re not.

