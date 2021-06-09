Dutch leader: Rockefeller Foundation’s 2010 ‘Lockstep’ scenario was playbook for coronavirus shutdowns

by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2021

Dutch conservative populist party leader and House of Representatives member Thierry Baudet has created a sensation with a stunning speech at the nation’s Parliament in which he referenced a 2010 Rockefeller Foundation report that precisely laid out the authoritarian coronavirus lockdowns that would occur 10 years later.

Baudet heads the Forum for Democracy Party in the Netherlands. In his address, he notes how the powerful globalist progressive “philanthropy” seemed to eerily predict the COVID-19 shutdown of the planet long before it happened via a “Scenario For the Future” treatise.

The Rair Foundation highlighted Baudet’s speech and provided a full transcript. The full speech can be seen here:

Baudet:

Chairperson, in 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation, one of the most influential NGOs in the world, developed a number of scenarios for the future of technology and international development.

This report. And in this report, the Rockefeller Foundation describes the so-called “Lock Step Scenario” on the coming of a world-wide pandemic and its aftermath. Already in 2010.

According to this scenario — and I have it here with me — the Chinese would be the first to begin with “required quarantine for all citizens” — that’s a quote — and immediate and almost hermetic closing off of all borders.

From the Rockefeller report on the scenario speculating on a health pandemic that would strike the world in 2012:

The United States’ initial policy of ‘strongly discouraging’ citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the US but across borders. However, a few countries did fare better — China in particular. The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as instant and near-hermetic sealing off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery.

Baudet accurately notes that the 2010 report even mentioned the use of face masks and body-temperature checks:

National leaders all over the world would strengthen their power with laws, rules, and restrictions, from the requirement to wear masks to body temperature checks on entering train stations, planes, buildings. It all comes in here. But it doesn’t even stop there.

The Rockefeller report even mentions supermarkets, which became a focal point for coronavirus social curb conditioning due to their inherent necessity among the public at large:

During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets.

Baudet quotes directly from the report as he warns that once granted such unprecedented sweeping power, governments would not be keen on giving it up:

According to Scenario Lock Step, we have a lot more to look forward to: “Even after the pandemic was over,” the researchers write, “the authoritarian control would remain, with supervision of the citizens and their activities, and would even be intensified.” In this report from 2010, even climate lockdowns are hinted at.

Precisely what they are already beginning to talk about in our time.

I quote: “To protect oneself against increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and increasing poverty, leaders all over the world will increase their grip on power.”

Frighteningly, Baudet reveals that Rockefeller foresaw that the citizenry, having grown accustomed to these unprecedented controls over their daily lives, would be more supportive of, and even celebrate, the new authoritarian dynamic:

And the report also predicts well how citizens would react to all the regulations.

Sorry, I say. Just as now, people shout with joy when they are vaccinated, photos of their injected arm on social media — it is all in this report — and they beg for a Corona passport, the Lock Step Scenario writers predict, just as I said. The more controlled world thus finds, so they predicted in 2010, much acceptance among the people. Citizens voluntarily gave up part of their sovereignty — and their privacy — in exchange for more safety and stability.

Citizens were more tolerant and even eager to get more top-down steering and supervision.

From the Rockefeller report:

Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty – and their privacy – to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability. Citizens were more tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight, and national leaders had more latitude to impose order in the ways they saw fit.



Baudet points out that the 2010 report also envisioned the implementation of what it called “biometric IDs for all citizens”:

That this would lead to a digital passport, the authors of the Rockefeller Foundation report had also foreseen. In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation was not able to literally predict the current technological state of things, but they thought then that sharpened supervision would lead to a biometric ID for all citizens. And it is now in our paper passports.

The digital vaccination passport is just a supplement.

After stating his case, Baudet expresses his fervent “hope” that the public will awaken and realize:

That this is a collective psychosis.

That the locking up of our country, of half the world, lasting a year and a half because of a flu variant, is madness. That we run around with the BS — non-functional masks, that we abide by the completely nonsensical distance regulations. And see our businesses, our social life go to pieces.

That we with great, first-line medicines like Ivermectin, Tegenhouden, only accelerate experimental injections to the status of “authorized vaccine” that can be given.

But he finishes with a dire warning that the edifice for a new global control system has now been constructed, and a door opened for oppression:

But it is most important, and these will be my closing words, that we realize that with a pretext, one or another hysteria over this Chinese flu, an infrastructure has been put together that in any arbitrary moment, because of any arbitrary event, the authority can be applied again. Lockdowns, masks, keeping distance, no more travel, no more hand shaking, allowing absurd experimental injections.

This Corona period was an obedience training. The Tweede Kamer and the Rutte government have carried out this training brilliantly. Congratulations.

[World Economic Forum Executive Chairman] Klaus Schwab can be proud of you. The globalist plan can find the passageway, and the next step toward mass surveillance and total control can be set.

