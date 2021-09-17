Durham indicts Perkins Coie attorney paid by Hillary; But what about all those co-conspirators?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 17, 2021

A lawyer bankrolled by Hillary Clinton and the DNC and a key cog in peddling the Trump-Russia hoax was indicted Thursday by special counsel John Durham on a single charge of making a false statement to the FBI.

Michael Sussmann, an attorney for the Perkins Coie law firm, is accused of lying “about the capacity in which he was providing allegations to the FBI” when he met with a top lawyer from the bureau in September 2016 and provided information about alleged ties between a Russian bank and computer servers in the Trump Organization.

But what about all the co-conspirators in politics, law, and Big Media who helped concoct and amplify the hoax while mounting an assault on the credibility of the Trump Administration that has never stopped? Will they ever be held accountable?

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, whose life was upended by the same posse of co-conspirators, noted on Telegram that “the years of extortion and abuse of the American people deserve accountability. Abuse and violations of our privacy have been far too often and too egregious and this latest report stinks.”

Flynn added: “Crossfire Hurricane: The ruling… ‘found violations of the government’s duty of candor in all four [FISA] applications.’ The entire ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ investigation was illegal! Seriously?! Tell me about it.

“Now Chief Justice John Roberts, Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, how about doing your job and hold people accountable. That’s your job in this case. No more hand slapping. You would quickly renew some level of confidence in the judiciary (not all because it is that far gone).”

John Solomon, whose reporting helped unravel the hoax, said of Sussmann’s indictment: “If ever there was any doubt that the allegations over Russia-Trump collusion were a political dirty trick, special prosecutor John Durham today put that to rest… Michael Sussmann charged his work to the Hillary campaign to develop a dossier that would make an allegation that there were computer pings going on between Donald Trump’s office and Vladimir Putin’s people in Russia.”

Solomon continued: “Sussmann was told that it was a red herring. That the information was not to be trusted. Still, he finished the document. He then gave it to the FBI General Counsel. And he told the FBI General Counsel that he didn’t do this on behalf of any client when in fact all along he was being paid by Hillary Clinton’s campaign to do this work.”

Attorney Lin Wood noted on Telegram: “Hmmm . . . Perkins Coie. Didn’t Marc Elias (the author of the strategy to have State Bar Grievance Committees attack and demean lawyers who supported President Trump and challenged the 2020 election) used to work for Perkins Coie? In fact, Marc just recently left Perkins Coie. I wonder why? Is the best yet to come?”

Blogger Don Surber noted that Americans should not hold their breath waiting for more indictments to be handed down by Durham.

“The unindicted co-conspirators are CNN, Jake Tapper, Carl Bernstein, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Pulitzer Committee which honored and vouched for the Post and the Times, and just about every political reporter and columnist in country,” Surber wrote. “So is anyone in the media going to apologize for lying for more than 4 years about Putin somehow fixing the 2016 election for Donald Trump? Of course not.”

Surber continued:

Let me be the first to say “Sussman did not kill himself.” Of course, Sussmann is just the fall guy taking one for the team. He’ll keep his trap shut because he knows Arkancide is real. Besides, he’s taken care of. Oh, he won’t get a book deal like Jimmy the Weasel Comey got for letting Hillary off the hook in her emailing of state secrets to Red China. Durham knows this. The deal is to go after the little guys first and work you way up to the statue of limitations expiring because, hey, Durham does not want anyone someday writing, “Durham did not kill himself.”