Due to mass migration, many Austrians say they feel like foreigners in their own nation

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2019

Austria’s vice chancellor on May 5 decried what he said was the “creeping Islamization” of the country.

Press reports indicate that other Austrians agree with Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, saying they feel like foreigners in their own nation.

“On the streets, in the public transport and the municipal buildings: We feel like foreigners in our home,” one Austrian told the nation’s largest newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

“The mood in our condominium has deteriorated so much that we (65 and 68) are ready to move away to finally be able to live in peace again,” another reader told the newspaper.

Strache, who leads the Freedom Party (FPO), has doubled down on his anti-immigration stance ahead of European elections on May 23.

He insisted he would not stop referring to immigration as “population displacement.”

Most polls in Austria showed the Freedom party was in third place, with its senior coalition partner, the Conservative Austrian People’s Party in first and the opposition Social Democrats (SPO) in second place.

Many who were critical of mass migration in the Kronen Zeitung were responding to the paper referring in a column to Strache’s comments as a “conspiracy.”

The newspaper republished some of the “hundreds” of responses it received to the column with many readers saying they felt that mass migration had changed Austria to the point where some felt highly alienated.

In at least two Austrian classrooms, there are reportedly not only a majority of migrant-background pupils but no native Austrians at all and few, if any, speak German.

“In our elementary school out of consideration for foreign cultures no more excursions are made, the diet is adapted to religious wishes, the violence of the foreign elementary school boys is frightening,” one reader told the Kronen Zeitung.

“Foreign-language parents with their children do not bother to speak our language,” another told the newspaper.

