D’Souza: Conservatives are good with facts, weak on counter-narratives

by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2020

“The demonization of America narrative is now put on top of the George Floyd killing and the basic move is if you deny the narrative, you don’t care about George Floyd,” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

This, he said, is what intimidates even conservatives.

“They feel they have to genuflect before this narrative or else they’ll be accused of being racist,” D’Souza said.

Conservatives are fairly good at countering with facts, such as “the majority of those killed by cops are actually white,” D’Souza noted, “but a fact doesn’t dispute a narrative, because a narrative is actually an interpretation of a wide body of facts.”

The violence perpetrated by Antifa radicals and Marxist Black Lives Matter in the name of George Floyd is a direct result of progressive indoctrination at America’s colleges and universities, D’Souza told Owens.

“It’s really important for our side to generate counter-narratives that tell the other story that young people are not being subjected to,” he said.

D’Souza pointed out that if a graduate really believes that America is racist to its core and that its wealth has been generated by oppression, “then throwing a Molotov Cocktail into a police precinct is in fact logical. Because you’re going to do whatever you can by any means necessary to take down this monster.”

Discussing his new book “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It”, D’Souza responded to Owens’ comment that America has “replaced a solid education system with psychological conditioning.”

Students are being taught “anti-Americanism,” she said, graduating with a hatred for Western civilization and capitalism.

“I feel badly when I see these kids, these 15-year-old Antifa thugs, running around, rioting, because they really know nothing. They know nothing,” said Owens.

D’Souza said that following the death of Floyd, the Left took an episode that everyone condemned and, instead of seizing an opportunity for national unity, chose racial division.

Instead of simply replacing bad cops with good cops, the left painted all police officers with the charge of “institutional racism.”

It fits the narrative of the New York Times “1619 Project,” he said, that America was a racist nation at its foundation, beginning with the Jamestown colony.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media