Drudge Break! Sensationalism aside, is wrecking the economy humane?

March 16, 2020
__ Tucker Carlson: Protecting the economy at this time is a ‘legitimate human concern’
__ Nunes recalls catching swine flu: ‘Nobody was panicking’
__ Auto worker whom Biden cursed reflects: ‘He did this to himself’
__ Fake: Coronavirus victim relieved he can finally touch his face again
__ New Orleans mayor orders coronavirus ban on sale, transport of firearms
March 12, 2020
__ FAKE — Parents in crisis: Closing of government schools makes them responsible for raising their own kids
__ FAKE — Obama announces that he is no longer responsible for the economy
__ AOC: Biden winning over Sanders because of ‘rampant voter suppression’
__ Michael Avenatti’s karma: From Cable show greenrooms to a rat-infested prison cell
__ Report: Erik Prince recruited ex-spies for Project Veritas
February 9, 2020
__ FAKE — New Trump book: If I wanted to do high crimes and misdemeanors it wouldn’t be some stupid phone call
__ FAKE — HuffPo reveals Trump’s congressional defenders display disturbing ‘cult’ behavior
__ Farage cites growing ‘concern’ in U.S. about UK’s deal with Huawei
__ ‘All in good time’: Brazil’s president offers pro-Christian answer to Latin America’s highest teen pregnancy rate
__ The rest of the story: Rush Limbaugh tells how he got invited to the State of the Union address
February 2, 2020
__ FAKE — Democrats get serious: American people might tamper with next election
__ FAKE — Bernie Sanders praises China’s bold use of ‘humanitarian tools’ to control population
__ ‘Mini Mike’: Trump hits new candidate’s ‘fake media’; Bloomberg fires back
__ Groundhog’s Day 2020: The verdict is in
__ FAKE — CNN impeachment analysis: ‘It is time to freak out’
