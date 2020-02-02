Drudge Break! Election crisis looms

People are talking about DrudgeReport.com. Did he sell out to Google and go over to the dark side? While waiting for answers, here’s our short list. As always here, less is more! – The Editors
February 2, 2020
__ FAKE — Democrats get serious: American people might tamper with next election
__ FAKE — Bernie Sanders praises China’s bold use of ‘humanitarian tools’ to control population
__ ‘Mini Mike’: Trump hits new candidate’s ‘fake media’; Bloomberg fires back
__ Groundhog’s Day 2020: The verdict is in
__ FAKE — CNN impeachment analysis: ‘It is time to freak out’
November 6
__ ABC ‘standards’ blocked Epstein story but not the one about Michael Flynn
__ Republican elected Kentucky’s first African American attorney general
__ French star says she was sexually abused by director from age 12
__ Volker: Whistleblower ‘got some facts wrong’
__ Every song on new Kanye West album, ‘Jesus is King’, hits ‘Hot 100’
