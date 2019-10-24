Drudge Break!

Everyone’s talking about DrudgeReport.com. Did he sell out to Google and go over to the dark side? While waiting for answers, here’s our short list, FYI. – The Editors
__ Hunter Biden scandal expands into Romania
__ MLB investigates umpire who reportedly threatened civil war over impeachment
__ Linda Tripp: Same media that silenced me now glorify fake whistleblowers
__ Flashback: Pentagon settles with Linda Tripp after she sued for violation of the Privacy Act
__ Democrat incumbents are about to face the music
October 23
__ Bedard: 7 in 10 say US ‘on the edge of civil war’
__ Uighur Muslim woman tell all after escaping horrific ‘re-education’ camp
__ Bette Midler praises neighbor who beat the s–t out of Sen. Rand Paul
__ Behind the leftist attacks on Chairman Zuck
You must be logged in to post a comment Login