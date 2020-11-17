Dr. Scott Atlas calls civil disobedience best prescription for covid insanity

by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2020

It is up to the people to stop tyrannical leaders from imposing unconstitutional lockdowns, a White House coronavirus adviser said.

Dr. Scott Atlas tweeted: “The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters. #StepUp.”

Atlas is “right,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on Nov. 16. “The longer this coronavirus madness goes on, the more apparent it becomes: civil disobedience and only civil disobedience will rein in the, well, madness.”

“But here’s the thing, America: At what point do coronavirus crackdowns on freedoms become unacceptable? At what point is the breaking point?”

The Declaration of Independence states that “all experience hath shown, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

Chumley noted: “Look around at all the face mask-wearing people, take note of all the business closings and church attendance limits, take a gander at all the kids home from school and it’s clear: ‘Mankind are more disposed to suffer.’ ”

But the same Founding Fathers also wrote: “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government.”

If governors, mayors and unelected health “experts” weren’t running roughshod over personal rights across the country, “maybe America could afford to ride out the storm, wait out the virus, patiently obey all the orders,” Chumley wrote.

But, as it stands, “Atlas is right. Founders were right,” Chumley noted. “Civil disobedience is the only way to reel in the madness. Americans must beat back the health bureaucrats and political opportunists now — or forever wear the face mask. Forever cede freedoms. Forever give government the right to rule, not serve.”

