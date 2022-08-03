Dr. Malone: ‘Highly vaccinated’ suffering worse outcomes than those with ‘natural immunity’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2022

Individuals who have received multiple Covid booster shots are increasingly the ones being hospitalized, and in some cases dying, because of what Dr. Robert Malone describes as “immune imprinting.”

The Covid vaccines currently in use were made for the original Wuhan, China strain of the virus, Malone noted in an interview with EpochTV’s “Crossroads” program. But, a number of strains have become dominant, including the currently dominant Omicron variant.

The problem, Malone said, is that Covid vaccines use only one of the components of the whole virus, which is a spike protein, so the immune system of a person who received a mRNA vaccine becomes trained to respond to only that component.

“If that antigen has changed slightly, if that virus has changed slightly, [the immune system] still reacts as if it’s the old one,” Malone, a inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, said.

Malone said the process called “immune imprinting” is where initial exposure to a virus strain may prevent the body from producing enough neutralizing antibodies against a newer strain. He added that this process is reinforced by multiple inoculations.

“All over the world, we are seeing these datasets that show that, unfortunately, the people that are dying and being hospitalized are overwhelmingly the highly vaccinated,” Malone said. “It is not those that have natural immunity.”

Malone noted that the Covid vaccines are based on the spike protein of the original virus identified in Wuhan. That strain of the virus no longer exists and is no longer circulating in the population, Malone added.

If a vaccine based on a now-defunct viral strain is repeatedly administered, it trains the immune system to focus more and more on the antigen delivered through the vaccine and to disregard anything else that’s slightly different, Malone explained, calling this phenomenon immune imprinting.

“The literature on immune imprinting is bombproof,” Malone said. “Paper after paper after paper now, in the top peer-reviewed journals from the top laboratories all across the world, are documenting it.”

Researchers in the UK found that individuals infected with the omicron variant showed poor immunity boosting against future Covid-19 infection.

This may explain why breakthrough and repeat infections have been a common feature of the omicron wave of the pandemic, even among people who have been triple vaccinated, said the research team.

Omicron is “an especially stealthy immune evader” said Danny Altmann, study co-author from Imperial College London. “Not only can it break through vaccine defenses, it looks to leave very few of the hallmarks we’d expect on the immune system,” he said. “It’s more stealthy than previous variants and flies under the radar, so the immune system is unable to remember it.”

The research team analyzed blood samples from 731 UK healthcare workers who received three doses of mRNA vaccine and had different SARS-CoV-2 infection histories, to investigate antibody, T cell, and B cell immunity against omicron. Their findings were published on June 14 in the journal Science.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish