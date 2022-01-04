Dr. Malone calls for ‘accountability’ after ‘most massive, globally-coordinated propaganda campaign in the history of the human race’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2022

With totalitarianism, populations are hypnotized into obedience. Matthias Desmet, a professor of clinical psychiatry, calls it “mass formation psychosis.”

According to Desmet, a “mass formation” requires four conditions to take root:

• The masses must feel alone and isolated.

• Their lives must feel pointless and meaningless.

• The masses then must experience constant free-floating anxiety.

• They must experience free-floating frustration and aggression.

Since there is no discernible source for the anxiety or aggression, Desmet contends, the person begins to irrationally crave a remedy, no matter how absurd or destructive it may be.

These conditions were met with the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Following lockdowns, mask mandates, and the relentless push by government and Big Media to get vaccinated, people “are now ripe for hypnosis,” Greg Reese noted in an analysis last month for The Covid World. “And once they accept the experimental jabs, they feel solidarity, which validates the whole thing for them, no matter how senseless. They are now changed, no longer rational. They become intolerant and cruel.”

Dr. Robert Malone, a contributor to mRNA vaccine technology who has been banned by Twitter after running afoul of the narrative that created “mass formation psychosis,” wrote in a Jan. 3 analysis on substack that “it is starting to look to me like the largest experiment on human beings in recorded history has failed.”

Malone cited a report out of Indiana in which the CEO of an insurance company said deaths are up 40 percent among individuals ages 18 to 64.

Malone said that what “lit me up” in the report from The Center Square contributor Margaret Menge was the following:

The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people. “We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” the company’s CEO Scott Davison said during an online news conference this week. “The data is consistent across every player in that business.” OneAmerica is a $100 billion insurance company that has had its headquarters in Indianapolis since 1877. The company has approximately 2,400 employees and sells life insurance, including group life insurance to employers in the state. Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica. “And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said. “Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.”

If the report holds true, Malone wrote, then Reiner Fuellmich’s “Crimes against Humanity” push for convening new Nuremberg trials “starts to look a lot less quixotic and a lot more prophetic.”

Malone noted that, if the report holds true, “then the genetic vaccines so aggressively promoted have failed, and the clear federal campaign to prevent early treatment with lifesaving drugs has contributed to a massive, avoidable loss of life.”

At worst, Malone added, “this report implies that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appear to be a true crime against humanity. Massive loss of life in (presumably) workers that have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at higher frequency relative to the general population of Indiana.”

Malone continued: “Furthermore, we have also been living through the most massive, globally coordinated propaganda and censorship campaign in the history of the human race. All major mass media and the social media technology companies have coordinated to stifle and suppress any discussion of the risks of the genetic vaccines and/or alternative early treatments.”

If the report holds true, Malone wrote, “there must be accountability. We are not just talking about running over the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and grinding it into the mud with an army of artificial intelligence-powered heavy infantry. This article reads like a dry description of an avoidable mass casualty event caused by a mandated experimental medical procedure. One for which all opportunities for the victims to have become self-informed about the potential risks have been methodically erased from both the Internet and public awareness by an international corrupt cabal operating under the flag of the ‘Trusted News Initiative’. George Orwell must be spinning in his grave. I hope I am wrong. I fear I am right.”

Desmet says that 30 percent of people have become deeply hypnotized and have irrationally accepted the experimental shots as their solution. Another 40 are not yet hypnotized but will ultimately go along with the herd. The rest are seeing things clearly.

Reese noted: “We are the voice of dissent. And while we may not have much in the way of influence over the hypnotized 30 percent, we must definitely hold sway over the 40 percent who will go along with the herd. We need to become the herd. We must spread the seeds of doubt to everyone: At the gas station, at the grocery store, at work, with the neighbors. Telling the truth has become a revolutionary act. Telling the truth to everyone you meet will save humanity, so keep doing it.”

In a Jan. 3 report, The Covid World detailed what may well be a good example of “mass formation psychosis.”

Mark Swinbine, a healthy, in shape former British Marine, died in in April 2021 weeks after having received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

And yet his widow, Ali Swinbine, begs people to get jabbed and mask up.

“I beg you to get a vaccine, because we need to do our best to stop the spread,” Ali Swinbine said. “And please, if you’re not exempt, wear a mask. Wearing a face covering is nothing compared to being forced onto ventilation.”

