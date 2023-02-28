Dr. Li Meng Yan: Accidental leak? CCP intentionally released Chinese virus ‘all over the world’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 28, 2023

Dr. Li Meng Yan, the Chinese virologist who in early 2020 said Covid was “intentionally released” by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said she stands by those comments in light of the U.S. Energy Department’s finding that the virus was most likely the result of a Wuhan lab leak.

Dr. Yan, who worked in a Chinese research lab which worked on coronaviruses, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in September 2020 that the communist government in Beijing intentionally manufactured and released Covid-19.

The doctor returned to the show on Monday night and was asked by host Tucker Carlson if she still believes the virus was intentionally released.

“Of course, it was not an accident,” she responded.

“Maybe for people who don’t have this kind of biosafety lab three or four [years] experience on coronavirus, maybe it’s easy for them to accept the accident lab leak. However, I’m a scientist, working in [a] research lab using coronavirus. And I can tell you, based on the print protocol and also the other surveillance system, it would be impossible for the lab leak [to] accidentally happen in such [a] lab and cause the Wuhan outbreak and also the pandemic,” Yan said.

“So definitely now we just reached the first step. It was from China’s lab, and we need to pursue the truth of origin, and we need to keep going on.”

Yan said based on the evidence she has seen and the source she has spoken to, the virus was “intentionally brought out of this strict lab and released in the community.”

“However, I don’t think the outbreak in Wuhan was intentional. I would say it was because [the] CCP government and the military scientists underestimated the transmissibility,” she added. “That’s why finally it got out of control and the cost [was] a local outbreak. However, we should know that [the] CCP government intentionally let it go all over the world to kill millions of people all over the world later.”

Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, fled China April 2020 after she began looking into the growing number of Covid cases coming out of mainland China that involved human-to-human transmission.

She said she reported her findings to her supervisor on Jan. 16, 2020, but was told “to keep silent, and be careful.”

“As he warned me before, ‘Don’t touch the red line,’ ” Yan said referring to the government. “We will get in trouble, and we’ll be disappeared.”

