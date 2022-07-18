Dr. David Martin: 700 million worldwide will die from Covid shots by 2028

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2022

Covid injections are not vaccines, but biological agents that are being used as a form of global population control, said a Ph.D who has been in the business of tracking patent applications and approvals since 1998.

Dr. David Martin, who has filed lawsuits against medical companies and the U.S. federal government who are involved in delivering the so-called vaccines for Covid-19, told USAWatchdog.com that, in simple terms, the shots are “bioweapons” and that Big Pharma and the U.S. government knew it and also knew it would cause massive deaths and permanent injuries.

“It’s going to get much worse. … It is not a coronavirus vaccine,” Martin said. “It is a spike protein instruction to make the human body produce a toxin. … They are not a public health measure. The facts are very simple. This was premeditated. … This was a campaign … to get the public to accept the universal vaccine platform using a known biological weapon. That is their own words and not my interpretation.”

Martin’s company, M-Cam International Innovation Risk Management, is the world’s largest underwriter of intangible assets used in finance in 168 countries. M-Cam has also monitored biological and chemical weapons treaty violations on behalf of the U.S. government since the anthrax scare in September 2001.

How many will die from the Covid jabs?

Dr. Martin says: “By their own estimate, they are looking for 700 million people globally, and that would put the U.S. participation in that of the injected population as 75 million to 100 million people. … There are a lot of reasons why they hope it will be between now and 2028 because there is this tiny little glitch of the illiquidity of the Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid programs. So, the fewer recipients of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, the better. Not surprisingly, the recommendation was people over the age of 65 were the first ones to get injected.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid shots contain nucleic acid sequences that are not part of nature and have not been previously introduced to the human body, Martin said, adding this amounts to a genetic engineering experiment that did not go through animal studies or clinical trials.

People are already dying from the shots and, Martin states, “many more will” due to issues such as blood clots, damage to the cardiovascular system and problems with liver, kidney and pulmonary function.

An onslaught of reproductive and cancer cases related to the shots are also anticipated.

“The fact of the matter is an enormous number of people who are injected are already carrying the seeds of their own demise,” Martin said. As for how many may die, Martin believes the numbers may have been revealed back in 2011, when the World Health Organization announced their “decade of vaccination.”

“Based on their own 2011 estimate, and … this is a chilling estimate, but we just have to put it out there … When the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chinese CDC, the Jeremy Farrar Wellcome Trust and others published The Decade of Vaccination for the World Health Organization back in 2011 their stated objective was a population reduction of 15% of the world’s population,” Martin noted.

In March of this year, Martin filed a federal lawsuit against Joe Biden, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services alleging that the Covid shots turn the body into a biological weapons factory, manufacturing spike protein. Not only is the term “vaccination” misleading when referring to the shots, it’s inaccurate since they are actually a form of gene therapy, Martin said.

According to Martin, the spike protein that the Covid-19 injections manufacture is a computer simulation of a chimera of the spike protein of coronavirus. “It is, in fact, not a coronavirus vaccine. It is a spike protein instruction to make the human body produce a toxin, and that toxin has been scheduled as a known biologic agent of concern with respect to biological weapons for the last now decade and a half.”

Martin said there are more than 4,000 patents relating to the SARS coronavirus. His company has also done a comprehensive review of the financing of research involving the manipulation of coronaviruses that gave rise to SARS as a subclade of the beta coronavirus family.

Much of the research was funded by the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) under the direction of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Martin noted.

“I think it’s important to remember that it was 1999 when Anthony Fauci and Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill decided to start weaponizing coronavirus they patented in 2002 — and you heard that date correctly, that’s a year before the SARS outbreak in China. They knew it was a bioweapon since 2005. They knew it was effective at harming populations, intimidating and coercing populations.”

Martin also noted that, in 2015, Dr. Peter Daszak, head of the EcoHealth Alliance that funneled research dollars from the NIAID to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for coronavirus research, “actually stated that this entire exercise was a campaign of domestic terror to get the public to accept the universal vaccine platform using a known biological weapon. And that is their own words, not my interpretation,” Martin said.

