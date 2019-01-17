Down and dirty: Democrat darlings sling MS-13 lingo, homophobic slur

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2019

Two newly-minted Democratic lawmakers are under fire after comments this week that included violent sexual terminology and pushing baseless rumors about a Republican senator being blackmailed to support President Donald Trump.

In a Jan. 16 interview published by The Washington Post in which she claimed media often take her quotes out of context, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was quoted as saying of her critics: “So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

In online slang term dictionaries, the definition given for “run train” is “to gangbang” someone with “several” other people.

Former NYPD officer John Cardillo tweeted: “.@AOC is trivializing a term (‘Run-Train’) used by murderous gangs like MS-13 to describe their tactic of brutally gang-raping women.”

On Jan. 15, Rep. Ilhan Omar repeated a conspiracy theory circulated by leftists that a “compromised” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is being blackmailed into supporting Trump.

Responding to a video which suggested Graham has transformed from a Trump critic to one of his biggest supporters due to being blackmailed over his sexual orientation, the Minnesota Democrat tweeted: “They got to him, he is compromised!”

Weighing in on Ocasio-Cortez’s remark, CNN law enforcement analyst James A. Gagliano tweeted: “As someone who speaks live on-air, w/o “net” – understand misspeaking. Happens to best of us. But know no other context for this vile phrase. As someone who investigated violent street crime for years, this is vernacular of felons I’ve interrogated; not a sitting Congresswoman.”

In the interview, Ocasio-Cortez was responding to a question about a fake nude photo, purporting to be of the congresswoman, that appeared on Reddit. The New York Democrat had claimed, without evidence, that “Republicans” and “conservative outlets” had circulated the image.

The relevant section of the interview is as follows:

The Post: “How did you feel when that hit yesterday?”

Ocasio-Cortez: “They’ve been for a very long time focusing on taking quotes out of context or manipulating them or making it seem as though I said things that I didn’t say. This was different in that it was an outright fraudulent thing. You can tell that they’re getting into hysterics because now you’re getting into my actual body, which is definitely crossing a level, definitely crossing a line.

“I also think it’s encouraging because this is my sixth day in Congress and they’re out of all their artillery. The nude is supposed to be like the bazooka. You know, like, “We’re going to take her down.” Dude, you’re all out of bullets, you’re all out of bombs, you’re all out of all this stuff. What have you got left? I’m six days into the term, and you already used all your ammo. So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro tweeted: “Alex from the Bronx should probably know what ‘run train’ means and why this is hilariously terrible.”

Meanwhile, Omar’s tweet came the same day that MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle implied on air that Graham was being blackmailed by Trump over “something pretty extreme.”

Like Omar, Ruhle did not cite any evidence to support her claim. “It could be that Donald Trump or somebody knows something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham,” Ruhle said, adding, “We’re gonna leave it there.”

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a national committeewoman for the Republican National Committee, slammed Omar’s comment: “Breathtaking bigotry, homophobia from a member of Congress. It’s not funny, and puzzling why Dems get away with outdated stereotypes and dumb conspiracy theories like this.”

“Is this a reference to the prominent & pernicious homophobic rumor that is circulating the internet? Because I might expect that from a troll, but you’re a Congresswoman,” commentator Jerry Dunleavy tweeted.

Graham denied rumors about sexual orientation in October after leftist TV host Chelsea Handler attacked him in a homophobic tweet.

“She knows zero about me…[her tweets], I don’t think they reflect well on her,” Graham told TMZ before adding, “To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay.”

