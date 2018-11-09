‘Dossier’ lawyer flies in from D.C. to help notorious Broward County official count Florida’s votes

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2018

Key players in the recount efforts for Florida’s Senate and gubernatorial midterm contests include an attorney tied to the bogus Trump dossier and a county supervisor of elections with a track record of violating state and federal election law.

“Democrat lawyers are descending on Florida,” Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, tweeted on Feb. 8. “They have been very clear they aren’t here to make sure every vote is counted. They are here to change the results of election; & Broward is where they plan to do it.”

The Florida Senate race is likely headed to a recount after late reporting from Broward County lowered Gov. Rick Scott’s lead over incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson to about 17,000 votes, meaning the election is within the .25 percent margin necessary to require a hand recount. The race has already reached the 0.5 percent threshold to require a machine recount.

The Nelson campaign retained lawyer Marc Elias, who infamously retained Fusion GPS to produce the unverified anti-Trump dossier on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“We believe that at the end of this process, Sen. Nelson is going to be declared the winner,” Elias said. “We’re doing this not just because it’s automatic, but we’re doing it to win.”

Conservative radio host Mark Levin wondered “how is it when Democrats are behind, they always manage to pick up votes after the fact?”

“You see, we not only have to win elections, we have to win them with enough of a buffer that all the cheating that goes on doesn’t affect the outcome,” Levin said. “Tell me, where has a Republican stolen an election? Where has a Republican stolen an election? Nowhere. And how is it when Democrats are behind, they always manage to pick up votes after the fact?” Levin said.

Rubio warned that the fate of his state’s governorship could hang in the hands of notorious Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, whom he’s called incompetent for violating state and federal laws.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum initially conceded the Florida race to Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, but backtracked after vote totals changed on Nov. 8, narrowing the gap to less than half a percent.

“Bay County was hit by a Cat 4 Hurricane just 4 weeks ago, yet managed to count votes & submit timely results,” Rubio said. “Yet over 41 hours after polls closed Broward elections office is still counting votes?”

Rubio noted that Snipes “doesn’t know how many ballots are left to be counted” and that she isn’t regularly reporting results, which are “chipping away at GOP leads.”

In August, a judge found that Snipes improperly handled mail-in ballots, and ordered her not to open mail-in ballots in secret after the Republican Party complained. Snipes’s defense rested on a claim that she didn’t know what the word “canvassing” meant, even though she is on the county’s Canvassing Board.

In May, a judge found that Snipes’s office broke the law by destroying ballots in the 2016 race between Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and liberal candidate Tim Canova.

Snipes was most recently accused of not removing dead voters from the voter rolls.

Canova painted Snipes as incompetent and corrupt.

“It’s now close to 43 hours since the polls closed and Brenda Snipes STILL doesn’t know how many votes are left to count! The results in my race are IMPOSSIBLE to believe,” Canova tweeted on Nov. 8.

Snipes had said that “We have not been able to determine (the ballot problems) yet because we haven’t talked to all the workers.”

Canova tweeted: “Say Brenda, have you tried like, maybe, like, CALLING all the workers?”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments