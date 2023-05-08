‘Don’t indict Hunter’ just yet: Oversight chair hints Joe to be implicated in ‘pay-per-play scheme’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2023

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said he will disclose specific Biden family bank records at a press conference on Wednesday which could implicate Joe Biden in an alleged bribery scheme involving U.S. foreign adversaries.

“My message to the Department of Justice is very loud and clear. Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday,” Comer told Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

At the press conference, Comer said he and Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley will reveal information from a “legally protected whistleblower” that “would implicate Joe Biden in a pay-per-play scheme in trying to set up a deal to receive funds [for him] and his family in exchange for foreign policy decisions,” Comer told Bartiromo.

“When you have the opportunity to see the evidence that the House Oversight Committee will produce with respect to the web of LLCs, with respect to the number of adversarial countries that this family influence peddled in, and this is not just about the president’s son. This is about the entire Biden family,” Comer said. “So we believe there are a whole lot of tips that the IRS and the DOJ don’t know about because we don’t believe they’ve done a whole lot of digging in this, and we have.”

Comer continued: “By all accounts from the media reports that we’re getting, what they’re looking at charging Hunter Biden on is a slap on the wrist. It’s a drop in the bucket. So Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in getting the facts presented to them so that they can know the truth, and then the Department of Justice can finally do what they should have done years ago.”

Last week, Comer and Grassley sent letters to the FBI, calling on the bureau to produce an unclassified record of an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national, The Daily Caller reported.

The document in question is an FBI-generated FD-1023 form that allegedly shows an arrangement exchanging money for policy decisions.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Grassley said in a statement.

“We know exactly what this family was doing,” Comer told Bartiromo on Sunday. “We’re going to present to the American people all the information that we’ve received thus far pertaining to bank records. We’re going to disclose many of the different LLCs, many of the different transactions that all these different Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world. We don’t believe this was just a coincidence that all these Biden family members were receiving money from these this Web of LLC into their personal bag.”

Comer added: “We believe this was done in exchange for something that then-Vice President Biden and now President Biden would have done. So this whistleblower is going to provide some very crucial information to our investigation. And we’ve given the FBI until May the 10th to produce this document, so the ball is in the FBI’s court with respect to this whistleblower.”

James Comer & Chuck Grassley will be holding a press conference on Wednesday 👀 Comer just sent a message to the DOJ: “Do not indict Hunter Biden before Wednesday… We know exactly what this family was doing… Wednesday will be a very big day for the American people in… pic.twitter.com/4nT8Spgfkh — Patriot4Life (@Patriot4Life72) May 7, 2023

