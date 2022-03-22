Don Jr. makes the case for Dad: He was ‘right about everything’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2022

From intelligence agencies spying on his campaign, to the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and Covid likely coming from a Wuhan, China lab, Donald Trump nailed it while the fake news media was wrong, wrong, wrong Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a March 16 op-ed for Newsweek.

“When my father wrote his book Our Journey Together last year, we looked back on how much he accomplished and how right he was when it came to just about everything,” Don Jr. wrote.

Most importantly, Don Jr. added, was that Trump was “right on all of the biggest issues facing America today. While Joe Biden flounders on Russia, on gas prices, on the economy and on the world stage at large, remember that the Trump administration showed America, and indeed the world, how to deal with threats.”

Team Biden “has been unwilling to confront reality” on Russia, Don Jr. wrote. “It was President Trump’s administration that sent Javelins and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to aid its defense against Russia after President Obama sent blankets. Donald Trump also understood that for alliances like NATO to work, everyone has to pay their fair share. He worked hard to push other NATO allies to pay up and succeeded.”

Trump also “didn’t get us into any stupid wars or entanglements with Russia,” Don Jr. wrote. “He understood that peace comes through strength and smart deal making, not through weakness and incompetence like what we’ve seen from Biden. America First meant focusing on our issues, not trying to solve all the problems of the world.”

The Trump administration “also got gas and oil right,” Don Jr. continued. “It understood the vital importance of American energy independence, supporting the Keystone pipeline and the Dakota Access pipeline. Trump made the United States the largest producer of oil and natural gas in the world and supported new drilling projects in Alaska and throughout the country.”

Trump also “knows how to deal with leaders such as China’s President Xi Jinping,” Don Jr. wrote. “He wasn’t afraid to levy tariffs on Chinese goods in order to force Beijing to agree to a new trade deal, which was successfully completed in 2020. Trump understood that Xi was smart and wanted the best for China, just as he wanted the best for America. He knew how to deal with the Chinese leader, unlike bumbling Joe Biden.”

In the Middle East, Trump “pulled us out of the weak Iran deal and created the Abraham Accords, with new alliances forming between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain—the first new peace deal between Israel and its Middle Eastern neighbors in decades! Did I mention he crushed ISIS too?” Don Jr. wrote.

Team Biden is working hard “to undo everything Trump did to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and now these countries laugh at us. Since Biden took office, he has alienated both Israel and our Gulf allies, appeased the Iranians’ nuclear ambitions and sowed new instability across the region,” Don Jr. wrote, adding, ?My dad was right about the world, and if Biden wasn’t working so hard to destroy his progress, the world would be a safer and more secure place right now.”

