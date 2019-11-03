Don Jr. fights back: All Trump supporters targeted, but ‘we don’t play the victim card’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2019

In a book dedicated to the “deplorables” who failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sneered about, Donald Trump Jr. said he and his siblings will not back down from the Left’s “viciousness.”

“Anyone who supports my father is a target,” Trump Jr. writes in his new book Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us, which is due out on Tuesday.

“To my siblings, Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron: Only you can understand the craziness we have experienced in the last three years,” Trump Jr. writes. “We learned who our true friends are, and we learned the viciousness of fake news. Nothing could have prepared us for the lies. We are Trumps, we don’t play the victim card, and we will succeed here as well. We are in this together.”

Trump Jr. has also declared himself the “General in the Meme Wars,” saying about that title, “Obviously, it’s a joke … but I do think at times it is an effective way of delivering a message and I have sort of taken that upon myself to be one of the better trollers as it relates to political messaging that’s out there.”

Trump writes in the book that family members, friends and conservatives have been targets of leftist critics and attackers, adding that “It gets worse. Much worse.”

“These people are so irrational, hysterical, upset, and out looking for enemies. I should know,” he wrote. “I became one of their top targets.”

The president’s son added: “After the election, I became the guy who receives the second highest number of death threats in the country (according to the Secret Service, second only to my father).”

Others who have been threatened and harassed for supporting President Donald Trump, the book notes, are Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Paul’s aide Sergio Gor; Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and others injured in the June 2017 baseball field shooting assault; Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle; brother Eric Trump and sister Ivanka Trump; former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen; former spokeswoman Sarah Sanders; top policy aide Stephen Miller; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; and Vice President Mike Pence.

The book, from publisher Center Street, a division of Hachette Book Group, “parallels the speeches he and his father have given, highlighting the administration’s achievements, ripping critics and the media and poking fun at 2020 Democratic candidates,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

To those “deplorables” the book is dedicated to, Trump Jr. writes: “While the elite of the other party look down on you and would rather you stay silent, I salute your work ethic, patriotism, and values.”

Trump Jr. also criticizes those pushing to silence conservatives on college campuses, the “war against Christians,” the “morons” in Congress, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s “swampy” politics, and the push to approve transgendered men competing against women in sports.

Democrats in Congress, he wrote, “had only one reason to exist, and that was to try and make my father and me cower in a corner, curl up in a ball, and die.”

Trump Jr. concludes by giving odds on the 2020 Democratic race. Biden is the leader, but he wrote that the former vice president “would be the easiest candidate for my father to take down.” And he cites South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg but said “he’s just done nothing to merit this kind of a job.”

