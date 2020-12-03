Dominion contractor Melissa Carone captivates nation on social media

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2020

Melissa Carone, a Dominion Voting Systems contractor who worked at Detroit’s TCF Center on Election Day, testified before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 that she witnessed thousands of ballots being counted numerous times in Dominion machines.

“I observed numerous employees, city workers, running batches of ballots through the tabulators countless times, without discarding them first,” Carone said on Wednesday.

But it was Carone’s exchanges with the politicians on the committee who expressed doubt in her testimony which drew the most attention, with one clip on Twitter garnering 9 million views.

“I know what I saw,” Carone told state Rep. Steven Johnson. “And I signed something saying if I’m wrong, I can go to prison. Did you?”

When questioned why more people haven’t come forward with allegations that they witnessed fraudulent actions at the Detroit ballot-count site, Carone responded: “I’ll tell you why. My life has been destroyed because of this. I’ve lost family, I’ve lost friends, I’ve been threatened, my kids have been threatened, I’ve had to move, I’ve had to change my phone number, I’ve had to get rid of social media — nobody wants to come forward. I can’t even get an actual job any more, because Democrats like to ruin your lives. That’s why.”

Caron said she assisted Dominion at Detroit’s ballot-counting site from 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 3 to 4 a.m. the next day, before returning later for several more hours on Nov. 4. She said in an affidavit on Nov. 10 that she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place.”

Related: ‘With all due respect to the Attorney General …’: Trump campaign charges ‘not a single’ witness interviewed by DOJ, December 2, 2020

Carone said that the tabulating machines would jam two to three times an hour. She explained that the proper way to scan ballots when there’s a paper jam is to reset the count on the machine, or in other words discard the count, and rescan all of them with the jammed paper on top.

“Instead of discarding, they were just rescanning, rescanning, rescanning,” Carone said. “Counting ballots nine to 10 times.”

A second witness, a Republican poll challenger, said she noticed that some workers at TCF Center appeared not to know what to do when ballots were jammed. She asserted that workers in some cases wouldn’t discard the ballots prior to the problem ballot, therefore she saw numbers at 300 to 400 when they were tabulated in batches of 50.

“I could tell most of these people didn’t have enough training, and they were just mindlessly doing their job,” she said.

Democrat State Rep. Cynthia Johnson, in an exchange with a witness identified as Hima Kolanagireddy, an IT specialist, used her time to call Hima and the witness sitting next to her “liars.”

“Do you have a point of order?,” the panel’s chair asked Johnson? She responded by demanding that Hima and Andrew Sitto be placed under oath.

“May I say something please?” Hima asked. “If that is something you want me to do, I will do it. Can I just say one thing though? If it is a lie, it may change, because a liar has to have a lot of memory power. If it is truth, you can ask me in the middle of the night and it will still be the same thing.” The room erupted in cheers.

Hima went on to explain how upsetting it was to see the paid election workers and Democrats who cheered when a GOP poll worker was removed from the counting facility.

Reports also noted that Rep. Johnson had an opportunity to ask City of Detroit worker and whistleblower Jessy Jacob a question. Instead of asking a relevant question, Johnson attempted to dox Jacob by asking for her full name, including her maiden name.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media