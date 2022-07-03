DOJ seen set to indict Trump after 3 bogus impeachments

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 3, 2022

Odds are that former President Donald Trump “will be indicted” for what Democrats allege, without allowing evidence that contradicts them, was Trump’s role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

How do we know this is so?

Because Attorney General Merrick Garland’s former Harvard law professor and “friend” Laurence Tribe said so in an interview on CNN.

Tribe insisted that Garland is “an honest man” who will “go to the top, if that’s where the evidence points, and that’s certainly where it’s pointing now. And there’s indication, certainly from the searches and seizures of both John Eastman and of others, strong evidence that the Justice Department is not stopping with the foot soldiers, it’s going to the Generals.”

“And the biggest General of all, of course, is Donald Trump,” Tribe went on. “I do think the odds are he will be indicted.”

Trump said in a statement: “So the lowlifes Rigged and Stole a Presidential Election, and I’m the one who is on trial. We are truly a Nation In Decline!”

Asked by CNN personality Wolf Blitzer what the “main hurdles” would be to indicting Trump, Tribe responded: “Well, I would be concerned, of course, with the possibility of a hung jury, someone who basically believes with Trump, that he can do no wrong, but I would think that it would be worth having an indictment anyway. I certainly recognize that indicting a former President would generate lots of social heat, perhaps violence, but not indicting him would invite another violent insurrection.”

A former high-ranking FBI official said that it is unlikely that Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 could qualify as “incitement” by any reasonable legal standard, as Just the News reported.

“For speech to meet the threshold of incitement, a speaker must, first, indicate a desire for violence and, second, demonstrate a capability or reasonable indication of capability to carry out the violence, according to Kevin Brock, former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI,” said the former assistant director of intelligence for the FBI.

“I didn’t hear a single word about — or anything that would trigger a reasonable person to believe that he was inciting — violence,” he said. “He even used the words ‘peaceful’ and ‘respectful.’ ”

