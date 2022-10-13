DOJ goes after 87-year-old concentration camp survivor for peaceful protest at abortion clinic

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2022

The FBI has arrested an 87-year-old concentration camp survivor who peacefully protested at a Tennessee abortion clinic.

Eva Edl is one of 11 pro-life activists charged with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) for allegedly blocking the entrance of an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, LifeSite News reported on Oct. 12.

Edl is a German survivor of a World War II communist prisoner-of-war concentration camp.

“After she escaped that horror, Edl dedicated her life to fighting for human rights for everyone — including people before birth,” the report noted.

A federal indictment alleges that the pro-life defendants “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” and patients from receiving abortion services and violated the FACE Act by “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient.”

The protest at the Mount Juliet clinic “was mostly pro-life people staging a peaceful sit in along with signing and praying and it was so lawful and peaceful that local police let them go after minor misdemeanor charges,” the report noted.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland then deployed his army of feds to arrest the protesters. If convicted on the FACE Act charges, the defendants could face up to 11 years in prison, three years supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000.

Meanwhile, Garland has ignored terrorist attacks against pro-life facilities and activists.

A letter to the DOJ signed by 124 House Republicans calls for an investigation, arguing that “terrorists have targeted numerous pro-life crisis pregnancy centers — two of which culminated in the firebombing and destruction of property by the terrorist group Jane’s Revenge” in Buffalo, New York, and Madison, Wisconsin.

The Republicans noted that, during the Madison attack, the words “if abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you” were spray-painted on the building’s facade. CompassCare, the group targeted in Buffalo, described the effort against it as “abortion terrorism,” according to RealClearInvestigations.

A Washington Examiner review identified recent incidents of arson or vandalism at least 16 pro-life centers across the country. The advocacy group Catholic Vote says more than 20 pregnancy resource centers and offices of pro-life groups have been targeted.

