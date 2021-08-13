DOJ confiscated bank account, $500,000 from Nick Fuentes

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2021

Conservative commentator Nick Fuentes, who said he was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 but was nowhere near the Capitol building when things escalated, said that the FBI has raided his bank account, taking $500,000 which he has no legal recourse to recover, a report said.

Fuentes, the 23-year-old host of the live-streamed America First program, said he had attended President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, which he called a “civil First Amendment protected demonstration,” and added that the FBI and Department of Justice are investigating him even though he was not at the Capitol when the building was breached, National File reported on Aug. 11.

According to the report, Fuentes “said he was first alerted when his bank card was declined. He then learned his checking account was drained, with almost $500,000 gone. He says his bank confirmed a legal order had been placed against it, but could not elaborate. Over two weeks later, he says the bank provided numbers for attorneys working for the Department of Justice. From this, he gathered he was under investigation by the FBI.”

Fuentes said: “The reason why this is so crushing is because the Department of Justice and the FBI are immovable. Because of the War on Terror, because of the PATRIOT Act, because of how the federal government operates, they really can do whatever they want to whoever they want, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Fuentes said a lawyer told him he had no legal recourse to recover the money, adding that the FBI could keep it for as long as they want with no obligation to return it.

The National File noted others who have been targeted for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 protest:

Live streamer Anthime “Baked Alaska” Gionet, who entered the U.S. Capitol during the protests and live streamed himself pretending to make crank calls on a desk phone, revealed during an interview in June that federal agents are attempting to force him to cooperate with their further persecution of defendants from January 6 by leveraging a threat of an “obstruction of Congress” felony charge over his head. Gionet, who spent some time in jail for entering the Capitol, said he was being treated like an international terrorist, thrown into a cockroach-infested solitary confinement cell with no room to walk. Even in their arrests itself, the FBI is seemingly showing no mercy to those accused of entering the Capitol. James Cusick, a 73-year-old Purple Heart Vietnam War veteran and pastor, and his son James Casey were arrested at their home in Florida, in front of Casey’s terrified 3-year-old daughter, despite neither of them engaging in any violence at the Capitol.

