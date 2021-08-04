Documented: University of Pittsburgh got federal funding for fetal tissue hub

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2021

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sent $3 million in taxpayer funds to the University of Pittsburgh to establish a “tissue hub” for human fetal tissue ranging from 6 to 42 weeks gestation, documents show.

Judicial Watch and The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) announced on Aug. 3 that they received disturbing public records from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) about government-sponsored fetal experimentation at the University of Pittsburgh, which describe “minimiz[ing]” the “warm ischemic time,” or time without blood flow, of aborted fetal organs and targeting pregnant women and fetuses based on race.

David Daleiden, founder and president of The Center for Medical Progress, stated: “The NIH grant application for just one of Pitt’s numerous experiments with aborted infants reads like an episode of American Horror Story. Infants in the womb, some old enough to be viable, are being aborted alive and killed for organ harvesting, in order to bring in millions of dollars in taxpayer funding for Pitt and the Planned Parenthood abortion business it supports. People are outraged by such disregard for the lives of the vulnerable. Law enforcement and public officials should act immediately to bring the next Kermit Gosnell to justice under the law.”

The records were produced by NIH in response to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by CMP over a year ago and a federal lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch on behalf of CMP after NIH’s delays. The documents include the University of Pittsburgh’s original NIH grant application in 2015 to be the fetal tissue distribution hub for the GenitoUrinary Developmental Molecular Anatomy Project, or GUDMAP, program.

“These documents show taxpayer money is being used to turn the University of Pittsburgh is a one-stop human fetal tissue shop – from procuring the tissue from elective abortions, ‘subdividing’ the human remains, to distributing and shipping the harvested tissue,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The documents show that the University of Pittsburgh advertised several points to NIH for why it would be the best location for a “distribution hub” for supplying large numbers of aborted fetal body parts to NIH researchers, focusing on Pitt’s “over 18 years of experience” collecting body parts from aborted babies.

The university announced: “Ischemia time is minimized: We record the warm ischemic time on our samples and take steps to keep it at a minimum to ensure the highest quality biological specimens. We get feedback from our users and utilize this feedback to tailor our collection processes on a case-by-case basis to maximize the needs of investigators.”

Later in the application, the university describes “labor induction” as a “procedure that will be used to obtain the tissue.”

According to the NIH, warm ischemia time is “the time a tissue, organ, or body part remains at body temperature after its blood supply has been reduced or cut off but before it is cooled or reconnected to a blood supply.”

If the fetus’ heartbeat and blood circulation continue in a labor induction abortion for harvesting organs, it means the fetus is being delivered while still alive and the cause of death is the removal of the organs.

The university also states in the application that its GUDMAP fetal harvesting program will feature “Inclusion (or exclusion) of individuals on the basis of sex/gender, race, and ethnicity” and sets quotas of 50 percent white patients and aborted fetuses, and 50 percent minority patients and fetuses, with a full 25 percent of the fetuses harvested to come from black women. Allegheny County, the major metropolitan area from which Pitt-based abortion practices draw patients, is 80 percent white and only 13 percent black.

