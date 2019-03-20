Documented: How the West educates its youth to fall prey to predators

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Alexander Maistrovoy

Modern western youth have embraced a deadly belief system. They refuse to believe that there is evil, barbarism and fanaticism in the world. They believe that Islam is a religion of peace, and terrorism and hatred are the result of social inequality. They believe that if you smile at people, people will smile back. They are deprived of the basic instinct of self-preservation.

A bird would fly away from a cat, an antelope would run away from a lion. However a young man or a girl from California, London, Berlin or Toronto, with a trusting smile, is ready to embrace two-legged predators without even cursory background checks.

They are “hostages of utopias”, and crusade for peace under the auspices of the globalist elite and in solidarity with influential groups.

Consider:

Last summer, a group of young people travelled to Tajikistan. [Video of tourists killed in Tajikistan shows ‘deliberate attack’] They were riding bicycles when a car crashed into them at full speed. Those who did not die immediately were murdered by people shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

In December, two young Scandinavian girls traveled to Morocco where local young people invited them for a night picnic in the Atlas Mountains. The next morning the girls were found with their throats cut. [Scandinavian women murdered in Morocco were victims of terrorism, Denmark fears, as it’s confirmed one of them was decapitated on video]

In October 2015, a young activist of the “No Borders” group went to a refugee camp to help Sudanese refugees and was brutally raped (her friends recommended she not report to it to the police). [Woman ‘gang-raped in refugee camp ordered to stay SILENT by no-borders activists’]

In 2018 in Germany, three German women were killed by their partners who were Afghan migrants. [Third German teen girl murdered by an Afghan migrant: She refused to convert to Islam]

‘Progressive’ Ideologies

Militant Islam does not tolerate communism and any progressivism, considering this as Devil’s seduction. For the progressives, the end of history would be a global state of universal justice. For such Muslims, the End of history would be the state of the Caliphate based on Sharia law.

“It is our duty to declare Islam (…) against their democracy, …and against their communism which is equivalent to atheism and international despotism” claimed Hassan Al-Banna, the creator and ideologist of Muslim Brothers in 2016. [Hassan Al-Banna on Democracy and Communism]

Islamists can use communists as “useful idiots”, but then ruthlessly destroy them, as Ayatollah Khomeini did to communists from the Tudeh Party and the Fedai Iranian People who drove the revolution. They were accused of witchcraft and communion with Iblis (the devil), severely tortured and murdered. MB in Egypt that overthrew Mubarak, launched a persecution of pro-Western youth.

It’s interesting that Marx did not have any sentiments towards Islam. “The Koran and the Mussulman legislation emanating from it reduce the geography and ethnography of the various people to the simple and convenient distinction of two nations and of two countries; those of the Faithful and of the Infidels. The Infidel is “harby,” i.e. the enemy. Islamism proscribes the nation of the Infidels… In that sense the corsair-ships of the Berber States were the holy fleet of Islam.” [Karl Marx in New-York Herald Tribune 1854]

Left youth that follow Corbyn, Bernie Sanders, Livingstone and Melenchon, should read up on their gurus.

Human Rights Defenders

Islam doesn’t assume the very concept of “human rights”, because a man here doesn’t have rights as a priori: a man belongs entirely to Allah and the ruler. There are no human rights organizations in the Middle East, and if you happen to find some, they look like anti-Zionist Jews in the former USSR. Genuine human rights defenders, like Turan Dursun, are murdered or are forced to hide all their lives, like Salman Rushdie.

Still human rights defenders can only see “suffering of the Palestinians” and misery of Muslims in Myanmar without trying to understand why they are being murdered there. Unfortunately they are suffering because Muslims ruthlessly slaughtered Buddhists and implanted Sharia law. Young human rights defenders are absolutely ignorant about historic facts.

Military and Intelligence Establishment

Former CIA Director John Brennan sympathized with Hizbullah, called jihad a “legitimate tenet of Islam” and called Jerusalem “al-Quds”. [Controversial comments by CIA director nominee John Brennan]

According to FBI Director Chris Wray, the threat of white nationalism in the U.S. is equally as dangerous as ISIS. [Report: Violence by white nationalists worse than ISIS]

In Britain, the government’s terror watchdog Max Hill demanded to abandon the concept of “Islamic terrorism”. In Germany, police had “no evidence” that Salafi bikers led by Marcel Kunst were dangerous. [MUSLIMS FORM FUNDAMENTALIST BIKER GANG IN GERMANY]

In France, in September 2017, an extremist from the DGSI “black list” was enlisted in the “Adjoint de Securité” gendarmerie patrol department. The Conseil d’État, according to Yves Mamou, became a stronghold of Islamism in the heart of France. In Sweden, according to Mattias Karlsson (“Swedish Democrats”), “we have a police commissioner (Dan Eliasson) who more sympathizes with the murderers than their victims”.

Church

Islam turned the Hagia Sophia church in Constantinople into a mosque, and the al-Aqsa mosque now stands on the site of the Byzantine church on the Temple Mount.

Sheikh Yusuf Qaradawi, a spiritual ruler MB, has said that what remains is to “conquer Rome”. Dr. Subhi Al-Yaziji, Dean of Koranic studies at the Islamic University of Gaza, addressed the vision to “conquer Andalusia and the Vatican” after Palestine.

The Pope has declared that rights of migrants trumped national security concerns; that “Muslim terrorism does not exist”; declared that Muslim migrants “are warriors of hope” and “Christian and Islamic worlds protect common values”.

Catholic Relief Services distributed U.S. food aid to Al Qaida jihadists in Syria and U.S. Catholic bishops welcomed blocking of Trump’s immigration ban.

The situation with the Protestants is not better. Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams backed the introduction of sharia law in Britain; United Church of Christ Congregation claimed that Islam was more progressive than Christianity; Westminster Abbey hosted a service in which Muhammad was introduced in a sequence of great prophets of the humanity and was ranked higher than Jesus.

It is assumed that all of this will attract multicultural youth to the Church. In fact they will ascend the Calvary.

Jewish Organizations of the USA

Too much of the Islamic world is soaked with pathological anti-Semitism: from Surahs of the Quran to Blood libel and Conspiracy theories.

However, leading Jewish groups and progressive rabbis, targeting youth who have lost touch with roots and history, pander to Islamic organizations such as ISNA, support anti-Semitic Muslim Congresswomen, Hamas and BDS supporters Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. At same time they hate Trump, who patronizes Jews and Israel.

Thus, a new breed of mice is cultivated – mice voluntarily running into the paws of a cat.

African-Americans

Islam extremists consider Africans as people not even of the second, but of the third sort — despicable descendants of Ham. After the conquest of North Africa and the Horn of Africa, Muslims created giant slave markets here. Until now Arab countries have had semi-legalized slavery, and the ancestors of black slaves in Basra who were brought to Iraq in the 9th century are still called “Abd” (“slave”).

Even the President Anwar Sadat in Egypt was called “Black Poodle” and “The Monkey” for his dark skin color, and the Egyptian soccer player of Nubian origin Mahmoud Abdel Razak quit soccer because of racist insults.

Nevetherless, Louis Farrakhan is followed by a million young black men, and BLM is seeking support of CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Feminists

It is well known that the status assigned to a woman in fundamentalist Islam is somewhere in between camel and sheep — closer to sheep. They are slaves, a machine used for procreation. Even sensual pleasures are forbidden to them because they undergo FGM (clitorodotomy).

The first feminist and the author of the “Declaration of the Rights of a Woman and a Citizen” Olympia de Gouges died in 1793 on the guillotine with the words: “If a woman has the right to step on a scaffold, she must have the right to step in the parliament”. Her young ignorant and stupid followers in pink blouses shouted out “Allah Akbar” together with Linda Sarsour during the Women’s March. They returned women from parliament to the scaffold and even worse — to primordial slavery.

Sexual Minorities

Pakistani preacher Shaykh Hamza Sodagar, invited to Britain in October 2016, defined the position of Islam as follows: “There are five punishments for homosexual men. First, probably the easiest one, is to behead them. The second, is to burn them to death. Third, to throw them off a cliff. Fourth, crash them to death with bricks. And finally, a combination of all of the above, is the fifth”.

Of course this is not a full list. There are other ways. In December 2015, a homosexual from Gothenburg felt pity for two young refugees from Morocco in the park, invited them to his home and offered food and clothing. According to prosecutors, after having had a good meal, they raped their benefactor, dressed him in women’s clothes and eventually strangled him with a dead snake, which they found in the park.

However LGBT community supports migrants and opposes Trump. Openly gay Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar invites Third World migrants to his country. He prepares a “bright future” for LGBT youth exactly according to Sheikh Hamza’s prescription.

Show Business

Any art, including painting, theater, cinema, is unacceptable in principle for Islam. Hollywood, as a symbol of the promiscuity and sinfulness of the West, is even more unacceptable.

However, there are no more zealous Islam defenders than those you can meet in Hollywood. “…only love stops hate, and bombings only create more ISIS. … Love your enemy. Don’t create more of them”, Hollywood director Josh Fox said.

The poor girls in the Atlas Mountains believed this.

* * *

In 1212, tens of thousands of boys and girls from all over Western Europe moved to Jerusalem led by the belief that “the sea would part with them.” The authorities did not interfere, the Church encouraged them, merchants provided them with ships. The girls and boys sailed and … disappeared. They were all brought to Algeria, where Muslim slavers were waiting for them. This event is known as the Children’s Crusade.

Nowadays globalist elites send inexperienced and naive children to painful death, as the Franciscan monks, monarchs and merchants did.

Preachers believed that “innocent souls” would make satisfaction for the guilt of “original sin” (in our case — the sin of colonialism). Rulers wanted to demonstrate loyalty to the religious ideal (now it is the pseudo religious cult of multiculturalism). Merchants did business as usual.

The writer David Baker called this event “Crusade of Tears”. Crusade of Tears — this is what lies ahead of the younger generations of the West.

Alexander Maistrovoy is author of “Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger)”, Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

