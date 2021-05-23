Doctors group seeks temporary restraining order against covid vaccine for children

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2021

Covid vaccines in children under the age of 16 have “the potential to cause substantially greater harm than the Covid-19 disease itself,” a doctors group said in filing a motion on May 20 for a temporary restraining order against use of the vaccines for that age group.

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) filed the motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order “against the emergency use authorization (EUA) permitting using the Covid-19 vaccines in children under the age of 16, and that no further expansion of the EUAs to children under the age of 16 be granted prior to the resolution of these issues at trial.”

“We doctors are pro-vaccine, but this is not a vaccine,” AFLDS founder Dr. Simone Gold said. “This is an experimental biological agent whose harms are well-documented (although suppressed and censored) and growing rapidly, and we will not support using America’s children as guinea pigs.”

AFLDS Pediatric Director Dr. Angie Farella explained: “My greatest concerns with the vaccination of children under the age of 18 is the fact that there is no prior study of these individuals before December of 2020. Children were not included in the trials, and the adult trials do not have any long-term safety data currently available.”

Gold added: “We insist that the EUA not be relinquished prematurely; certainly not before trials are complete — October 31, 2022 for Moderna and April 27, 2023 for Pfizer. We are shocked at the mere discussion of this, and will not be silent while Americans are used as guinea pigs for a virus with survivability of 99.8 percent globally and 99.97 percent under age 70. Under age 20 it is 99.997 percent — ‘statistical zero’.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed it is investigating reports of heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults who have received the covid vaccine.

The reports of myocarditis have been mostly in adolescents and young adults — and are more likely to occur in males. The symptoms also show up after the second dose, about four days after vaccination, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said in a statement dated May 17.

The CDC said that its Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group should investigate and communicate the findings to vaccine recipients.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief