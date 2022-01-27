Doctor reports 99.99 percent survival rate with early Covid treatment protocol

by WorldTribune Staff, January 27, 2022

Using an early treatment protocol for Covid infection which includes hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, a team of doctors reported a 99.99 percent survival rate.

“We deliver the early treatment protocols to them as early as we can, and we have a 99.99 percent survival rate. So, I believe myfreedoctor.com, the free volunteered doctors have settled the science on this — early treatment works, period,” Dr. Ben Marble, the founder of myfreedoctor.com, said at a hearing hosted by Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson on Jan. 24.

Marble said that he and his small team of volunteer doctors prescribe Dr. Peter McCullough’s treatment protocol, which consists of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, monoclonal antibodies, prednisone, and other low-cost generic drugs. They also prescribe vitamins D and C, and zinc.

The team of doctors has thus far treated over 150,000 Covid patients.

The protocol is offered via myfreedoctor.com, a free telehealth service.

Due to corruption at the federal level, the public is largely not aware that there are doctors across the country who will provide telehealth and early treatment for Covid, said Dr. Pierre Kory, president at the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

“On our website, we have a button, which says find a provider. We’ve tried to collect as many telehealth providers that treat all states in the country,” Kory said. “We are trying to let that message be known because that message is being suppressed that this disease is treatable.”

The corruption, Kory said, “is because they don’t want you to use off-label, repurposed generic medicines. It does not provide profit to the system. You know what’s going on in this country right now is that the CDC has been captured by the pharmaceutical industry.”

People can visit the website myfreedoctor.com, create an account, and fill out a patient intake form if the doctors are accepting new patients for that day. One of the doctors will then reach out in less than 24 hours. With a huge demand for their services, the physicians say they can only “accept a certain number of patients each day.”

