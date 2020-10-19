DNI: No, Adam Schiff, there was no Russian conspiracy behind Hunter Biden’s laptop

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2020

There is no evidence to support Rep. Adam Schiff’s widely-publicized contention that the Hunter Biden laptop was somehow planted by the Kremlin, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.

“It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” Ratcliffe said in a Fox News interview on Monday. “Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress,” Ratcliffe said.

Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, immediately moved, without evidence, to blame Russia last week after the New York Post’s blockbuster report on the contents of the laptop.

The MacBook Pro laptop was left by Hunter Biden at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019, the shop owner told the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested there is more damaging information to come tying Joe Biden to wrongdoing.

Meadows also said that it is Democrats who are spreading laptop disinformation.

“I’m not aware of any Russian disinformation campaign that would involve these emails or this laptop,” Meadows told Fox News. “And no defensive briefing, to my knowledge, has been given. And so, all of this narrative that is out there that would suggest that it’s not real, that’s the disinformation.”

Meadows added: “You know, Adam Schiff came on and said oh, this is Russia, Russia, Russia. And again, I can tell you, this is Adam Schiff, once again, trying to spin a story that’s not accurate. I think in the days to come you will see that Joe Biden will have a lot to answer for.”

Mark Levin, host of the Fox News show “Life, Liberty & Levin”, wrote in a Facebook post:

“There is ZERO evidence of Russia’s involvement in the Biden lab top scandal. Adam Schiff and the Democrats are desperately appearing all over the media and pushing this propaganda, which the Democrat Party-media are more than happy to repeat.

“The fact is that Hunter Biden is in hiding, it is his lap top, and it would be very easy for media outlets to track all this down given the extensive existence of evidence — dates, times, emails, names, witnesses, etc. Instead, they throw around the ‘Russian disinformation’ claim. A claim based on what? Indeed, the Director of National Intelligence said this morning that they have no information at all suggesting Russian involvements in this Biden scandal. So where are the Democrats and the media getting it from? Nowhere.

“Moreover, think about this: so, the Russians plant the information in the lap top, including videos of Hunter having sex and using drugs plus 40,000 or so emails, and have it delivered to some guy in Delaware; after 90-days the guy decides to look at the contents. He then contacts the FBI, which interviews him and receives the original hard drive, and in the end ignores him. Next, the guy decides to give a copy of the hard drive to Giuliani’s office, which in turn examines the contents and shares it with the New York Post. So, the Russians knew these events would transpire over a course of many months and become available in the weeks before the general election? Does that make sense to any rational person who is not working for the media or for the Democrat Party? Of course not.

“The Bidens are corrupt, using Joe Biden’s name and the offices he has held to make a fortune from foreign entities. This is a very serious matter and Joe Biden shouldn’t be free to simply dismiss it as a smear. This is not a conspiracy, this is not a Russian plot, this is real and this is significant.”

