DNC war room rolls out tweets from NY Times, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, ….

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2020

During his Saturday briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump offered some remarks on the corporate media’s coverage of the crisis. “The media has been, some very honest but some very dishonest.”

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) promptly took action.

The DNC’s war room in a press release pulled 23 tweets from major media outlets commenting on Trump’s Saturday briefing. All were critical of the president.

“Trump Turns Another Briefing Into A Campaign Rally” headlined the war room release, listing the tweets of media personalities from The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, Huffington Post, and others.

“In fact, there were so many that the party broke them up into six different topics to rap Trump on his wide-ranging, 67-minute briefing that featured news on the virus, attacks on the media and Senate critics, cheering of protests to open the economy, and comments from his new chief of staff, as well as lead White House medical expert, Dr. Deborah Birx,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

In their tweets and reports promoted by the DNC, the media personalities dismissed Trump’s briefing.

“No news at this briefing so far,” tweeted Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

“The president is, again, saying stuff,” added so-called CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.

NPR’s Domenico Montanaro tweeted, “Saturday’s briefing brought to you by Trump’s Greatest Hits, including complaining about broken system, touting that the federal government has done everything perfectly (‘We didn’t miss a trick’) and complaining about the test. News? Not so much.”

And Andrea Mitchell said on MSNBC, “We were told he was going to brief the, to brief about the current state of the coronavirus crisis, but clearly, he is on a political tear — attacking reporters, attacking the New York Times, saying that he inherited garbage when in fact he inherited a plan from the Obama administration and an office on pandemics, which he then disassembled … as well as medical health officials who were pre-positioned in China, who might have spotted the beginning of this pandemic.”

In a Pew Research Center survey this month, 48 percent gave Trump a good to excellent rating on his handling of the coronavirus crisis. They gave public health officials often seen at the briefings a 79 percent good to excellent rating.

The DNC apparently couldn’t, or didn’t even try, to find any of those 48 percent.

The New York Post summed it up in an April 4 article titled “Media mystified as America rallies behind President Trump during coronavirus crisis”.

“For decades, Americans have rallied behind their president in time of crisis, so it’s no mystery that President Trump’s approval ratings are up. Except, that is, to anti-Trump obsessives — including much of the media.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: