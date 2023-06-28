‘#DiedSuddenly is real’: Studies show cardiovascular deaths from Covid shots are hugely underreported

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2023

Three recent peer-reviewed studies provide evidence that the mRNA Covid shots have caused thousands of sudden or very quick deaths from cardiovascular catastrophes in people under the age of 50, a report said.

The studies, conducted in South Korea, Japan, and Qatar, “suggest the shots killed thousands of young adults within weeks of injection” and that “most deaths were never linked to the jabs,” Alex Berenson noted in a June 27 substack.com analysis.

The studies provide powerful evidence that “the #DiedSuddenly phenomenon is real,” Berenson wrote.

In the South Korea study, which was published on June 2, researchers reported on sudden deaths from myocarditis caused by the Covid injections in people under age 45. Even though seven deaths came within three days of the jabs, none were linked to the shots before autopsies.

The Korean researchers were not alone. Two other studies published in peer-reviewed journals “have received little attention,” Berenson wrote. “Not surprisingly, both were conducted by researchers outside the United States, where questions about mRNA dangers are nearly taboo for academic researchers.”

In the first study, published in November 2022, the associate director of the Tokyo Medical Examiner’s Office led a team of pathologists who conducted 54 autopsies on adults who had died within seven days of receiving a Covid injection.

The pathologists found a possible link between the Covid shots and seven of the deaths, including a huge cerebral hemorrhage in a 52-year-old man with no other serious health problems.

The pathologists found myocarditis – likely from mRNA jabs – as the underlying cause of death in two out of the three deaths under age 40. (The third case under 40 also had some evidence of cardiac inflammation, but the pathologists said the link was uncertain.)

“The Japanese death investigation system needs to be reinforced to adequately evaluate causal relationships between death and vaccination,” the researchers wrote in the paper, which was published in Legal Medicine.

The second study “received even less attention and been cited only once since it came out in January,” Berenson noted.

Researchers in Qatar reviewed each of the 138 deaths that had occurred in the nation within 30 days of Covid vaccination from January 2021 through June 2022.

While the Japanese researchers had performed full autopsies, the Qataris used medical record reviews, a less labor-intensive way of assigning causation. But like the Japanese pathologists, the Qatar researchers also found many apparent Covid injection deaths.

Using very strict criteria and including only deaths within 15 days of vaccination, the researchers classified 23 of the deaths as having a high or intermediate probability of being vaccine-caused. All 23 were sudden cardiac deaths or heart attacks. Nearly all occurred in people in under ate 50.

About 2.3 million people in Qatar received the Covid shots, “so those 23 deaths represented a 1 in 100,000 risk of sudden death within 15 days of vaccine administration,” Berenson noted.

The researchers also ran a second review using somewhat less strict criteria and found that 48 of the deaths could be classified as having a “high” or “intermediate” probability of being vaccine-caused.

Berenson noted: “Those 48 deaths made up almost one-third of all deaths that occurred within 30 days of vaccination. That figure also implies that the shots might have a risk of sudden cardiac death, apart from any other dangers they carry, as high as 1 in 50,000 healthy young adults.

“In turn, that figure translates into several thousand sudden deaths from mRNAs within weeks – in people at almost no risk from Covid.

“In other words, #DiedSuddenly is real.”

