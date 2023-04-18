Died suddenly: XFL defensive end Chris Smith, 31

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 18, 2023

Chris Smith, a defensive end for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, died suddenly on Monday, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced on Tuesday. He was 31.

No cause of death has been reported.

Smith, who played in five games for the Sea Dragons this season, was a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft out of the University of Arkansas. He finished with three sacks in seven games as a rookie.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Smith appeared in 72 games for five different teams. His most prolific stretch in the league was with the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to ’19. He appeared in 25 games, including all 16 during the 2018 season.

Smith also had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans. His final NFL appearance was with the Texans in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Smith’s passing was announced by West Rowan High School in North Carolina, which he attended.

The school tweeted in tribute: “Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!”

A high school teammate posted on social media: “Hurting right now…RIP to my high school teammate Chris Smith…you made it to the top…was an honor to go to war with you on Friday nights and then to watch you play in the SEC and then in the league rest easy little bro…West Rowan Legend”

Smith’s death comes just four years after his girlfriend, Petara Cordero, 26, died.

She was hit by a car when she got out of the football player’s Lamborghini, reports said at the time. Smith and his girlfriend had to pull over to the side of the highway when a tire on his car blew.

