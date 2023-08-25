Died suddenly: WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, 36

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 25, 2023

Windham Rotunda, the WWE superstar known as Bray Wyatt, died of a heart attack on Thursday, according to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp. He was 36.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt — unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” WWE executive Triple H announced on social media.

Wyatt joined WWE’s main roster in 2010 under the name Husky Harris, before leaving a year later. He rejoined the main roster in 2013 as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

He was a three-time world champion in WWE, including the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship, twice. He took a brief hiatus from August 2018 to April 2019 and returned with a new character, a mix of Bray Wyatt and his other side, The Fiend.

Wyatt was a part of many of WWE’s premier matches throughout his career … including his WrestleMania 31 match against The Undertaker in 2015.

Wyatt won a state wrestling championship at Hernando High School in Florida, where he wrestled at 275 lbs. He was also a star football player in high school and even went on to play at the College of the Sequoias for two seasons, before transferring to Troy University. Wyatt, a guard, was listed at 6’2″ and 295 lbs.

The Rock wrote on social media: “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.”

Johnson continued … “Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time.”

