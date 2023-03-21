Died suddenly: Top Cuban rower who was two-time Olympian, 35

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 21, 2023

Angel Fournier Rodriguez, a two-time Olympian and the top rower in Cuba’s history, died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 16 in Texas where he had recently moved.

He was 35.

No cause of death has been reported.

Fournier Rodriguez was a multiple World Cup medalist and Pan Am Games champion.

A GoFundMe campaign for Fournier Rodriguez said he had moved to Texas “to provide for his family, working as a construction worker and driving for Uber to support them back home. Every day, he worked tirelessly to find sponsors to help bring his family to Texas so they could all be together. This week, he finally received the great news that his family had found a way for him to reunite with his family, and they were due to arrive later this month. He was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to be reunited with them.”

Fournier Rodriguez leaves behind a wife, a six-year-old daughter, and a one-year-old son.

The news of his sudden passing was announced by World Rowing: “World Rowing is saddened to hear of the passing of Cuban rower Angel Fournier Rodriguez. We wish to extend our condolences to Angel’s family and the Cuban Federation.”

