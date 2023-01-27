Died suddenly: Spain women’s soccer star Estrella Martin, 14

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 27, 2023

Estrella Martin, a star on Spain’s under-15 national women’s soccer team and player for Liga F side Sporting Club de Huelva, died suddenly at her home in Ayamonte on Wednesday, the club said.

She was just 14.

No cause of death was reported.

Local media reports state that Martin was found in her home in Ayamonte on Wednesday, having trained with her team on Tuesday as normal.

“A member of our youth ranks, a cadet player, and a regular member of the U-15 women’s national team, left us today in her home town of Ayamonte, leaving a deep sorrow in her family, friends and the whole club,” the club said in a statement.

The club suspended training for the youth team and first team, and all of its lower league matches have been postponed alongside a requested postponement for their Liga F clash against Sevilla.

Huelva club president Manuela Romero Landa tweeted: “There are no words to comfort family and friends. All my support and my strength to them. Fly high, Star. You will be the star that guides us always.”

