Died suddenly: Playboy model Tabby Brown, 38

October 18, 2023

London-based model Tabby Brown died suddenly, her former manager confirmed to The Sun in a Thursday report. She was 38.

No cause of death has been reported.

Brown did modeling work for Playboy, Cosmopolitan, and ELLE. She also was featured in several music videos, including work with Snoop Dogg, and was featured on Britain’s The Bachelor reality TV show.

She also had a master’s degree in marketing and had indicated she would return to the business world when her modeling career was over.

Speaking to Snoop Dogg, Brown revealed: “I have been modelling for six years and presenting in Europe, the UK, Taiwan and America, but before that I was studying. All I did was study. I got my BA, then I got my masters and then I worked as a business manager and then one day I got a commercial for Virgin Atlantic and ever since then I thought there is so much money to be made in commercials, why not.”

Brown last posted on Instagram six weeks ago in a video in which she was happily posing in a public bathroom, reports say.

