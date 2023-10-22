Died suddenly: New Zealand fitness writer, bodybuilder, 41

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 22, 2023

Raechelle Chase, a New Zealand bodybuilder and writer whose fitness tips landed her over 1.4 million followers on Facebook, has died suddenly. She was 41.

No cause of death has been reported.

The Auckland mother, who was in top physical condition, had five children, including seven-year-old twins.

Most recently, Chase worked as a fitness model who and was one the cover of fitness magazines more than a dozen times.

Friend Keith O’Connell describer her death as “so sudden, so unexpected. Not going to lie, very few things in my life hit me as hard as your passing… You had so much left to live. So much love to give. You were, still are, and always will be one of the kindest beautiful souls I will ever have experienced.”

Chase was last on social media on Sept. 30, writing on Instagram: “Growth can be painful, change can be painful but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.”

Her eldest daughter Anna Chase, said: “She was supportive, kind-hearted and always had the best advice for us. She was a wildly driven woman with ambition and has inspired millions of people around the world. I miss her immensely and that love won’t ever fade.”

Chase’s death is being investigated by the New Zealand Coroner.

“Given the recent nature of the death, no further information is available at this stage,” a spokesperson for the New Zealand Ministry of Justice said.

